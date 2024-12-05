SURF Security Announces Integration with Buy with AWS, Offering Simplified Procurement for AWS Customers

SURF Security now integrates with Buy with AWS, simplifying procurement for buyers by enabling them to purchase directly from its website.

Buy with AWS aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value by providing a seamless and efficient way for customers to discover and acquire software solutions they desire.” — Ilan Sagy, SURF Security’s Head of Strategy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SURF Security , the Zero-Trust Enterprise Browser™ & extension company, today announced its integration with Buy with AWS, a new feature now available through AWS Marketplace. By implementing Buy with AWS, SURF Security now provides simplified software buying experiences for customers on its website, powered by AWS Marketplace, a digital store that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage software and services from AWS Partners.SURF understands that true security doesn't exist at the network perimeter. It begins where users and threats interact – the browser. By adding easy purchasing options such as ‘Buy with AWS’, SURF Security enables organisations to deploy latest-generation security tools such as the SURF Security browser & extension more swiftly to protect themselves, protect their workforce against cyber-threats, and ensure regulatory compliance.Surf Security Enterprise Browser: A revolutionary browser built from the ground up with security at its core. It employs proactive threat detection, zero-trust access principles, and a familiar user interface. This combination empowers businesses to operate confidently and efficiently, especially for unmanaged devices where organisations cannot risk security gaps by using optionally removable extensions.Surf Security Extension: Our powerful extension transforms existing mainstream browsers into secure endpoints. It seamlessly integrates intelligent security layers, protecting users without disrupting their preferred browsing experience. Ideal for managed devices where corporate profiles can enforce the extension’s use."As an AWS Marketplace seller, we are excited to introduce Buy with AWS to enhance the customer experience on our website and reach more customers," said Ilan Sagy , SURF Security’s Head of Strategy. "This new feature aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value by providing a seamless and efficient way for customers to discover and acquire software solutions they desire."SURF Security's integration with Buy with AWS reinforces its commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences. By leveraging the robust AWS Marketplace catalogue and streamlining the procurement process, SURF Security empowers its customers to make informed decisions and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.Customers visiting www.surf.security can see products that are available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. Learn more about Buy with AWS by visiting the Buy with AWS webpage About Surf Security – Founded in London, UK in 2022, SURF Security is an endpoint-SASE (secure access service edge) cybersecurity company that has created the world’s first enterprise zero-trust browser and extension with security at its core. These two products capitalise on the rise of both the working-from-home phenomenon, and ‘software as a service’ or SaaS platforms that are used through a browser. SURF secures the browser itself, either replacing or augmenting consumer browsers such as Chrome, Edge, or Safari. This approach helps ensure compliance, defends organisations from breaches and protects users from social engineering attacks such as phishing—all on the user’s device. www.surf.security

