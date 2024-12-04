Disaster Recovery Centers in Cocke, Hamblen Counties Closing Permanently Dec. 4
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Cocke and Hamblen counties will end operations at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 4. For those who were affected by Tropical Storm Helene, help is still available by phone, online or in-person at any other Disaster Recovery Center.
The centers that plan to close are located at:
- Cocke County: Cocke County Recreation Department, 466 Learning Road/Learning Way, Newport, TN 37821 (A new location will be announced later.)
- Hamblen County: Utility Commission Conference and Training Center, 441 Main Street, Morristown, TN 37814
Even after the recovery centers close, help from FEMA is just a phone call away. Survivors can get answers from trained specialists at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time and specialists speak many languages.
Those who need continuing rental assistance can also reach out to FEMA Helpline specialists. It is also important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your assistance.
You can also update FEMA about changes to your personal information by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. You may click on the green ‘Check Status’ button to create an online account. Use the same email you provided when you applied for assistance. If you applied online or used the FEMA app, you already have a disaster assistance account.
If you haven’t yet applied for FEMA disaster assistance, you have until Tuesday, Jan. 7, to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline. You may also apply at any Disaster Recovery Center.
To watch an accessible video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).
Below is a list of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers that remain open in Eastern Tennessee:
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday
- Carter County: Betsytowne Shopping Center, 1745 Highway 19 E., Elizabethton, TN 37643
- Greene County: Greene County Courthouse/Annex 204 N. Cutler St., Greeneville, TN 37745
- Johnson County: Tennessee National Guard Armory, 1923 S. Shady St., Mountain City, TN 37683
- Unicoi County: National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center, 615 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650
- Washington County: Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659
