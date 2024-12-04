VertiGIS Welcomes Robyn George as Senior Telecommunications Consultant

Expanding Leadership and Innovation in the Global Telecommunications Sector

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VertiGIS is proud to announce the appointment of Robyn George as Senior Telecommunications Consultant. Robyn joins VertiGIS with an exceptional track record, bringing 24 years of experience from Ericsson, where she played a pivotal role in advancing telecommunications technology and implementation strategies.At Ericsson, Robyn distinguished herself as the leader of the Ericsson Network Engineer (ENE) software platform services and integration team. As the foremost Technical Subject Matter Expert for the ENE platform, she orchestrated complex global deployments, collaborated closely with sales and product management teams, and drove strategic initiatives that established Ericsson as an industry leader. Her collaboration with Tier 1 and Tier 2 global Telecom Operators, ESRI, and other telecom industry partners highlights her remarkable influence and technical expertise.Robyn expressed her excitement about joining VertiGIS, stating, “I wanted to join a company with a strong vision and software platform with a well-defined and funded roadmap that I was comfortable recommending to my many global customers with whom I have partnered with for decades. I felt a sense of responsibility for them and was looking for a solution that could replace Ericsson Network Engineer as it entered its twilight years. When I was introduced to VertiGIS and its ConnectMaster platform, I immediately saw how the company and product would be a great fit, how the data models align, and how the product would bring both existing and new capabilities to customers. As Network Engineer moves towards its end-of-life stage, everyone needs a sense of confidence that they will be able to transition to a new platform successfully, with as little friction as possible, and without losing critical capabilities. I believe that ConnectMaster will be the right path forward for them.”At VertiGIS, Robyn will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation through targeted initiatives. She will support global sales teams to secure new telecommunications and utilities clients, while also working closely with the R&D team to refine and advance the VertiGIS ConnectMaster platform. Her leadership will enhance migration strategies, ensuring clients transition seamlessly from legacy solutions.“We are confident that Robyn’s extensive experience, technical expertise and deeply rooted customer relationships forged over so many years will deliver significant value,” said Buddie Ceronie, who leads the Telecoms Business Unit within the VertiGIS group. “Her leadership will strengthen our capabilities, foster innovation, and drive new business opportunities as we continue to expand our global footprint.”Based in New Jersey, Robyn’s appointment marks a key milestone in VertiGIS’s growth strategy as the company continues to position itself as a leader in the evolving telecommunications and utilities sectors. With her expertise and vision, Robyn will play a vital role in shaping a more innovative and connected future for VertiGIS and its clients worldwide whilst offering the customers she has served so diligently over the last two decades the best migration strategy from their current platforms.About VertiGISVertiGIS is a leading asset management and geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Their focus is on the development of software solutions and services that enable professionals in the utilities, government, telecommunications, and infrastructure market segments to connect their business processes with spatial management technology. Used by more than 5,000 customers and millions of end users around the world, VertiGIS' product portfolio is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading GIS software, especially Esri's ArcGIS. For more information visit www.vertigis.com

