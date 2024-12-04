The Agarose Gel Electrophoresis System Global Market Is Projected To Reach $4.83 Billion By 2028

Agarose Gel Electrophoresis System Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The agarose gel electrophoresis system market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

Does the Future Look Bright for the Agarose Gel Electrophoresis System Market?

The agarose gel electrophoresis system market size has seen robust growth in recent years and is predicted to rise from $3.24 billion in 2023 to $3.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. This growth in the historic period is attributed to increasing adoption of genetic research and genomics, a rising demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies, growth in academic and research institutions focusing on molecular biology, technological advances in gel electrophoresis enhancing resolution and sensitivity, and expansion in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The market size is projected to grow to $4.83 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%, driven by continued expansion in genomic and proteomic research, rise in chronic diseases necessitating advanced diagnostics, and a focus on precision medicine.

What Are the Driving Factors of Growth in the Agarose Gel Electrophoresis System Market?

The increasing emphasis on personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the agarose gel electrophoresis system market. Personalized medicine involves tailoring medical treatment and healthcare strategies to an individual's unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. The rise in demand for personalized medicine is being fueled by its potential to improve treatment outcomes, enhance drug efficacy, minimize adverse effects, and provide targeted therapies. By enabling the separation and analysis of DNA fragments, aiding in genetic testing, and identifying specific genetic variations relevant to individual treatments, agarose gel electrophoresis plays a critical role in personalized medicine. For example, in February 2024, the FDA approved 16 novel personalized therapies for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared to six in 2022, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based non-profit organization.

Who Are the Major Players in the Agarose Gel Electrophoresis System Market?

Prominent companies operating in the agarose gel electrophoresis system market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Kaneka Corporation, VWR International, Beckman Coulter Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bioneer Corporation, Analytik Jena, Sebia Group, Major Science Co. Ltd., Biocompare Inc., Geno Technology Inc., Cleaver Scientific Ltd., IBI Scientific, C.B.S. Scientific Company, DH Life Sciences LLC., Hoefer Inc., and Roylab Pte Ltd.

What New Developments Are Shaping the Agarose Gel Electrophoresis System Market?

Companies in the agarose gel electrophoresis system market are focusing on developing advanced solutions such as high-performance and high-resolution gel imaging systems to bolster their accuracy, efficiency, and overall research capabilities. For example, in December 2023, Transgen Biotech Co. Ltd, a China-based firm, launched a multi-purpose horizontal electrophoresis system and a gel imaging system offering advanced capabilities for agarose gel electrophoresis.

How Is the Agarose Gel Electrophoresis System Market Segmented?

The market is segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Tray Style, Tape Style, Dam Style

2 By Gel Type: Pourable Agarose Gel, Precast Agarose Gel

3 By Application: Testing Center, Laboratory, Other Applications

What Are the Dominant Regions in the Agarose Gel Electrophoresis System Market?

North America was the largest region in the agarose gel electrophoresis system market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

