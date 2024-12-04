MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: Gauteng Health 2023/24 Annual Performance Report debate

Madame Speaker, Honourable;

Deputy Speaker, Honourable;

Honourable Premier;

Chief Whip of the Governing Party;

Members of the Executive Council;

Leaders of Political Parties in the Government of Provincial Unity;

Leaders of Political Parties and Members of the Provincial Legislature;

Residents of Gauteng;

Members of the Media,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is with great pride that I rise to participate in this important debate on the 2023/24 Annual Performance Report of the Gauteng Department of Health. The period under review once again attests to the dedication and resilience of the healthcare system and our healthcare workers, whose commitment continues to ensure that our province remains at the forefront of healthcare service delivery in South Africa.

Honourable Members, it gives me immense pleasure to inform this august house that today’s debate takes place on the backdrop of back to back, resounding, achievements by Gauteng health facilities at the National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards on Friday, 29th of November including the African Health Excellence Awards on Saturday, 30th of November, all hosted in Gauteng. Our department stamped its authority as a leader in public healthcare innovation and excellence in the country.

All three top positions in the Innovator of the Year category of the National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards were scooped by the Gauteng Department of Health facilities.

Edenvale Hospital took first place with its innovative Speedy-Q system, which has significantly reduced waiting times in the Outpatients Pharmacy by 73%.

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) claimed second place with its Physiotherapy Peer Review project, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of physiotherapy services.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) rounded off the top three with its Triage Clinic, which facilitates better navigation of the referral system for patients, improving access to services for 7,276 paediatric patients and reduces unnecessary referrals.

Our efforts to improve patient experience of care were affirmed when two outstanding employees who are here in our midst today were honoured. Ms Adolphine Molokoane, a cleaner and housekeeper at Tara Hospital and Martha Maboko, a dedicated general worker at Riverpark Clinic were awarded Best General Worker of the Year, exemplifying our commitment to quality service and cleanliness.

Meanwhile at the African Health Excellence Awards which are dedicated to honouring the exceptional contributions of healthcare professionals across the continent, the Gauteng Department of Health was also honoured with a prestigious African Health Excellence Honorary Award. This was for the exceptional contributions to healthcare in Africa, particularly in addressing the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The recognition highlights the impact of our innovative and inclusive strategies such as the TISH programme and the Corner-to-Corner campaign that have significantly advanced NCD prevention and management. In the 2023/24 financial year, screening for diabetes and hypertension has reached over 8 million people with 61 000 residents reached and tested for NCDs through our mobile health units.

Madam Speaker, at the same awards, Dr Thendo Netshiongolwe (based at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital) and Prof Hendrick Motswaledi (based at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital) were also honoured for their exceptional work in providing excellence healthcare and making a substantial impact.

These are not mere awards. They are accolades that bear testimony that the work we have undertaken is bearing fruit. They embody our commitment to inclusivity and transformation, ensuring that no one is left behind when it comes to accessing quality healthcare services. I am pleased to present these awards to the house today.

Honourable Members, despite the challenges that confront the public healthcare system, even the doubtful among us cannot refute the evidence of the strides we are making.

E-Health

The Gauteng Department of Health is making great progress in using digital technology to improve healthcare efficiency and patient care. We have introduced queue management systems at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to make patient flow smoother and reduce waiting times.

The process to digitise patient records to enhance record-keeping and accessibility has gained momentum. To date over 237 000 patient files have been converted into digital format at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital which is the first site to start with this project.

We are taking advantage of technology to accelerate the roll out of Digital Fingerprint System to help identify unknown bodies and unknown patients in order to trace their families at both our mortuaries and at our health facilities.

The system is currently operational at six state mortuaries in Pretoria, Ga-Rankuwa, Bronkhorstspruit, Germiston, Diepkloof, and Johannesburg. Full implementation of the system is expected to be completed across the province within 36 months until 2027.

To date, Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, Mamelodi Regional Hospital, Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital, Kopanong District Hospital, Tshwane District Hospital, Kopanong District Hospital, Tshwane District Hospital, and Lenasia South Community Health Centre have started using the system.

Madam Speaker, the first phase of the Health Information System (HIS), focusing on administration, is already running in all our hospitals. Future phases, including the clinical module, are in the pipeline for roll out as soon as possible. The implementation of the HIS to enhance real-time monitoring of our health system's performance and improve resource allocation has seen an improved performance across of all hospitals by 5 percentage points from 95% during 2022/23 to 100% during 2023/24, where the system is being implemented.

Infrastructure improvements

As the country gears up for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI), the Gauteng Department of Health is working tirelessly to ensure that primary health care Centres and hospitals meet the Ideal Clinic and Hospital standards required for inclusion in the NHI. To date, 357 facilities out of 372 (96%) facilities that were assessed have managed to obtain ideal clinic status.

We have accelerated our efforts to refurbish and upgrade several facilities to cater for the growing needs of our communities. The completed ICU wards at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Jubilee District Hospital, Discoverers Community Health Centre and Kopanong Hospital have also undergone substantial refurbishments.

We have extended the Paediatric Ward, Female Medical Ward and Surgical Ward at Mamelodi Regional Hospital. Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital recently opened the extended Burns Unit wing, which will go a long way in positioning the facility as one of the leading centres in Africa, focusing on the treatment of burns.

Integration of Mental Health Services

Integration of health services remains a key priority for our department, particularly in mental health. We have allocated a significant portion of our hospital beds to mental health services, increasing the number of beds in Regional Hospitals by 10% and achieving a 22% increase in District Hospitals. This expansion ensures that we can provide timely care to mental health patients within 72 hours which reflects on our commitment to holistic healthcare. We have further refurbished units at Bertha Gxowa, South Rand, and Tembisa hospitals, including the opening of Kopanong Gateway Specialised Mental Health Day Clinic which is a beacon of hope for mental health clients.

Combatting HIV in the province

In our fight against HIV, we conducted over 5 million tests in the past year, marking a 2.2% increase from the previous year. Our targeted campaigns and the expansion of self-screening services have been pivotal in achieving our goals. Notably, the proportion of HIV-positive clients among the 15 to 24 age group has declined from 1.3% to 1.1%. This is a testament to the effectiveness of our preventative programmes including pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Currently, the mother-to-child transmission rate of HIV stands at a low 0.2%, highlighting our success in implementing the Vertical Transmission Prevention programme.

The maternal mortality ratio has decreased by 11% points, from 118.5% to 107.5%. This achievement is due to the strengthening of the Maternal and Mortality Committee and the implementation of targeted health education programs.

Promoting Antenatal Care

Our efforts to encourage early antenatal care before 20 weeks are bearing results. In the past year, we have seen first visits rise to 70%, which is a key milestone in ensuring the health and wellbeing of both mother and child. The importance of mother post-natal visits within 6 days post-delivery cannot be overlooked. In the past year, 80% of the mothers received postpartum care within 6 days after delivery.

Radiation Oncology Services

Despite attempts to by some to paint a bleak picture when it comes to treatment for cancer patients. We have allocated R260 million to outsource radiotherapy services, with patient referrals already planned for Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

I am pleased to report that construction of new radiotherapy units at Chris Hani Baragwanath and Dr. George Mukhari hospitals is well underway. These actions demonstrate a clear commitment to reducing waiting times and improving outcomes for cancer patients.

Conclusion

Honourable Members, during these 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, may we reflect on our collective responsibility to protect women and children and take practical steps to end this scourge.

We recently opened the newly built O.R Tambo Clinical Forensic Medical Service Centre regarded as a safe haven for the victims of GBV and Femicide. The facility boasts a range of allied services, offered by clinical psychologists, professional nurses, an enrolled nurse, and a social worker. It has three general consulting rooms, a child-friendly consulting room and a specialised physical assault room, which doubles as a procedure room. There are many other facilities of this nature in the province, innovatively designed to offer a comforting and secure space for those who need these specialised services.

Food borne illnesses

Honourable Members, the outbreak of food borne illnesses continue to receive our attention. As of Monday, 02 December 2024, a total of 662 people have been affected by food-borne illnesses in our province resulting in 28 fatalities. We have intensified awareness campaigns on the ground to ensure that we mobilise all of society to practice food safety and to ensure that business in our communities comply with the applicable laws.

As we enter the festive season, our teams on high alert to respond to emergencies during this period. In the coming week we will be unveiling a detailed safer festive season plan that will ensure that we are ready to respond to any emergencies.

Madam Speaker, the Gauteng Department of Health is not just a department; it is the lifeblood of this province. We stand firm, delivering equitable care, countering criticism with action and driving forward the vision of Universal Health Coverage. This department, under the leadership of Premier Lesufi and this MEC, is transforming healthcare in Gauteng - one patient, one facility, one community at a time. The evidence is there for all to see. If you are still not convinced just look at the accolades we have presenting to the house today.

I thank you.