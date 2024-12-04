Social Development launches Men's Fireside Conversations, 7 Dec

In his opening of parliament speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the active participation of men to be partners in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

In heeding this call the Department of Social Development in partnership with Ubuntu Transformation Foundation (UTF), the SABC and Arena Holdings came together in response to the president’s call and will launch the Fireside conversations in Willowvale, Eastern Cape on 07 December 2024.

Conceptualised by Ace Ncobo, the Chairman of UTF, the Men's Fireside conversations are meant to mobilise men to be active participants in addressing the scourge of violence against women and children. Mr Ncobo, known for his philanthropic work and his rich career in football emphasised that: “When the President, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of this country, gives a directive, patriotic citizens have no option but to toe the line and respond - not in words but with action that can display their patriotism”.

Ncobo shared his mission to have male role models who embody positive traits such as being present fathers, providers, and protectors of women and children. “In every community, there is at least one exemplary man. We need to showcase him and encourage young boys to emulate his behaviour,” he urged.

He also underscored the critical role of addressing mental health and the abuse of alcohol in addressing gender-based violence (GBVF).

“Alcohol becomes a crutch, but the real issue is often untreated mental health conditions,” he explained.

The Fireside Conversations will be proceeded by a Men's Dialogue to be held on the 6 December 2024, in Butterworth Municipality Hall in the Eastern Cape. Butterworth was identified as one of the hotspots of GBVF.

The dialogue will be followed by the launch of the Men's Fireside Conversations on 07 December 2024 in Ngxutyana Village, Willowvale.

Ncobo has invited respected men and elders of the Eastern Cape to lead and take charge of the Men’s Fireside Conversations that are meant run across all nine provinces.

Speakers include Dr Tebelele, Mlibo Qhoboshiyane, Reverend Mbethe and Luthando Bara to name a few.

Be part of the movement of good men and take a stand by signing the pledge on https://www.firesideconvos.co.za

Members of the media are invited to cover the Men's Dialogue and the launch of the Men's Fireside Conversation organised as follows:

1. Men's Dialogue

Time: 09:00 am

Venue: Butterworth Municipal Hall, Eastern Cape Province

2. Launch of the Men's Fireside Conversations

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Ncobo Residence, Ngxutyana Village, Willowvale, Eastern Cape Province.

Virtual: www.dsdtv.org.za and all DSD social media pages.

SABC Plus and selected radio stations (check their promised platforms)

Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu on 066 480 6845 or NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

For media enquiries please contact

Mr Bathembu Futshane

Cell: 071 162 1154

E-mail: bathembuf@dsd.gov.za