Minister Nokuzola Tolashe announces precautionary suspension of SASSA Chief Executive Officer

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Tolashe has announced a precautionary suspension of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms. Busisiwe Memela-Khambula on full pay pending the outcome of the investigation into her appointment.

Minister Tolashe says the precautionary suspension is prompted by the need to conduct investigation without hindrance or interference given Memela-Khambula’s position as CEO of SASSA,

In addition, Minister Tolashe says the Office of the Public Protector has raised a myriad of serious issues that have prompted her to take appropriate action as the executive authority over SASSA. She also said decision was important to also protect her dignity and integrity and praised the humility the CEO demonstrated when the decision to suspend her was communicated.

Minister Tolashe says all the decisions that have been taken are to steer SASSA in the right direction and are taken in the best interest of the millions of beneficiaries that depend on social assistance.

“Whilst we deal with a lot of challenges facing SASSA, we want to take decisive decisions that will ensure that our work is transparent, effective and efficient and we have an organization that will assist in fighting hunger and poverty in our country”, she emphasized.

Mr. Themba Matlou, the Regional Executive Manager for Gauteng and has since been appointed as the Acting CEO until the matter involving Memela-Khambula has been concluded.



Interview requests can be directed to Ms. Omphemetse Molopyane on Omphemetsem@sassa.gov.za / 0614732984

For more information, contact SASSA Spokesperson

Mr. Paseka Letsatsi

Cell: 082 883 9969

E-mail: PasekaL@sassa.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates