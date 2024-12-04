Adhesion Barriers Market Forecast 2024-2033: Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, and Competitive Landscape

Adhesion Barriers Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The adhesion barriers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The adhesion barriers market size has grown considerably in recent years. It is set to increase from $0.78 billion in 2023 to $0.83 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. The growth at this time can be attributed to numerous factors such as the increasing prevalence of surgical procedures globally, rising awareness about postoperative complications and the need for adhesion prevention, the growing trend of minimally invasive surgical techniques, burgeoning healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and enhanced focus on patient safety and reduction of postoperative complications, coupled with increased funding and investment in surgical innovations.

The adhesion barriers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in the number of complex and high-risk surgeries, growing preference for minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgeries, rising geriatric population prone to surgical interventions, expansion of healthcare access and surgical facilities in developing regions, increased emphasis on reducing healthcare costs associated with postoperative complications, heightened regulatory support and approval for advanced adhesion barrier products.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Adhesion Barriers Market?

The growing incidence of sports-related injuries is expected to propel the growth of the adhesion barriers market going forward. Sports-related injuries refer to physical harm sustained during athletic activities or exercise. Various factors such as increased participation, higher levels of competition, inadequate training, and insufficient recovery time contribute to the rising incidence of sports-related injuries. Adhesion barriers are used for these injuries to prevent scar tissue from binding to surrounding tissues and facilitating a smoother recovery and rehabilitation process. Notably, in July 2024, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australia-based Government department, during 2021–22, sports involving wheels and different types of football led to the highest number of injury hospitalizations. Cycling accounted for about 8,600 cases, followed by Australian rules football 4,300, roller sports 4,100, and wheeled motor sports 3,800. Therefore, the growing incidence of sports-related injuries is instrumental in driving the adhesion barriers market.

Find Detailed Insights About the Adhesion Barriers Market in Our Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19267&type=smp

Which Firms Are Leading in the Adhesion Barriers Industry?

Dominant companies operating in the adhesion barriers market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sanofi S.A., Baxter International Inc., Terumo Corporation, Atrium Medical Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Gunze Industries Co. Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Allosource, CG Bio Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co. Ltd., FzioMed Inc., MAST Biosurgery Inc., Betatech Medical Ltd., PlantTec Medical GmbH, Actamax Surgical Materials LLC, Arc Medical Devices Inc., Luna Solutions LLC, CorMatrix Cardiovascular Inc., Innocoll Biotherapeutics N.A. Inc., Leader Biomedical, BiosCompass Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Impacting the Adhesion Barriers Industry?

Key players in the adhesion barriers market are focusing on the development of advanced products such as absorbable adhesion barriers to gain a competitive edge in the market. These barriers are temporary materials used during surgery that gradually break down and are absorbed by the body, preventing tissue adhesion while healing occurs. For example, in February 2022, Gunze Limited, a Japan-based provider of bioabsorbable medical materials, launched TENALEAF, an absorbable adhesion barrier, in Japan. This product gives surgeons a new option for both open and minimally invasive surgeries, promoting easy manipulation, moderate adhesive strength for repositioning, and conformable placement. The firm aims to enhance its visibility by highlighting the new product's features and benefits to surgeons and patients.

Unlock the Full Potential of the Adhesion Barriers Market Now: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesion-barriers-global-market-report

How Is the Adhesion Barriers Market Segmented?

The adhesion barriers market in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Natural Adhesion Barriers Collagen And Protein, Fibrin, Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Hyaluronic Acid, Regenerated Cellulose, Polyethylene Glycol

2 By Formulation: Film Formulations, Gel Formulations, Liquid Formulations

3 By Application Area Or Surgical Procedure: Gynecological Surgeries, General Or Abdominal Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Reconstructive Surgeries

4 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

What Are the Regional Insights Into the Adhesion Barriers Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the adhesion barriers market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The regions addressed in the adhesion barriers market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-resins-global-market-report

Barrier Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-systems-global-market-report

Flood Barrier Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flood-barrier-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.