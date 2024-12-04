South Korea Pruritus Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 428.01 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.50%
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟖𝟖.𝟎𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to surpass 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟐𝟖.𝟎𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟓𝟎% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-korea-pruritus-therapeutics-market
Pruritus, or itching, is a common symptom of various dermatological conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and allergic reactions. The increasing prevalence of these conditions, coupled with rising awareness about available therapeutic options, is driving the growth of the pruritus therapeutics market in South Korea.
Several factors contribute to this market expansion, including advancements in pharmacological treatments and the introduction of innovative therapies that offer improved efficacy and safety profiles. The growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by leading pharmaceutical companies are also expected to fuel market growth.
The South Korea pruritus therapeutics market is characterized by a diverse range of products, including topical treatments, oral medications, and biologics. As the demand for effective and personalized treatment options rises, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing novel pruritus therapies to cater to the growing needs of patients.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
• The market was valued at US$ 288.01 million in 2023.
• Estimated to reach US$ 428.01 million by 2032.
• Projected CAGR of 4.50% from 2024 to 2032.
• Growth driven by the increasing prevalence of dermatological conditions and advancements in therapeutic treatments.
Growth driven by the increasing prevalence of dermatological conditions and advancements in therapeutic treatments.
The market is also witnessing a shift toward biologics and targeted therapies, which are expected to dominate the treatment landscape in the coming years. With ongoing innovation and growing patient awareness, the South Korea pruritus therapeutics market is poised for significant growth over the next decade.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/south-korea-pruritus-therapeutics-market
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• AbbVie Inc.
• Amgen
• GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)
• Huons
• L&H Corp
• Novartis
• Sanofi
• Yuhan Corp
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Corticosteroids
• Antihistamines
• Local Anaesthetics
• Counterirritants
• Immunosuppressant
• Calcineurin Inhibitors
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Atopic Dermatitis
• Allergic Contact Dermatitis
• Urticaria
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Oral
• Topical
• Parenteral
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Others
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-korea-pruritus-therapeutics-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-korea-pruritus-therapeutics-market
Pruritus, or itching, is a common symptom of various dermatological conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and allergic reactions. The increasing prevalence of these conditions, coupled with rising awareness about available therapeutic options, is driving the growth of the pruritus therapeutics market in South Korea.
Several factors contribute to this market expansion, including advancements in pharmacological treatments and the introduction of innovative therapies that offer improved efficacy and safety profiles. The growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by leading pharmaceutical companies are also expected to fuel market growth.
The South Korea pruritus therapeutics market is characterized by a diverse range of products, including topical treatments, oral medications, and biologics. As the demand for effective and personalized treatment options rises, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing novel pruritus therapies to cater to the growing needs of patients.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
• The market was valued at US$ 288.01 million in 2023.
• Estimated to reach US$ 428.01 million by 2032.
• Projected CAGR of 4.50% from 2024 to 2032.
• Growth driven by the increasing prevalence of dermatological conditions and advancements in therapeutic treatments.
Growth driven by the increasing prevalence of dermatological conditions and advancements in therapeutic treatments.
The market is also witnessing a shift toward biologics and targeted therapies, which are expected to dominate the treatment landscape in the coming years. With ongoing innovation and growing patient awareness, the South Korea pruritus therapeutics market is poised for significant growth over the next decade.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/south-korea-pruritus-therapeutics-market
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• AbbVie Inc.
• Amgen
• GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)
• Huons
• L&H Corp
• Novartis
• Sanofi
• Yuhan Corp
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Corticosteroids
• Antihistamines
• Local Anaesthetics
• Counterirritants
• Immunosuppressant
• Calcineurin Inhibitors
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Atopic Dermatitis
• Allergic Contact Dermatitis
• Urticaria
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Oral
• Topical
• Parenteral
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Others
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-korea-pruritus-therapeutics-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.