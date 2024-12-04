Taiwan Pruritus Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 225.53 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 2.88% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕𝟒.𝟔𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to exceed 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟐𝟓.𝟓𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐.𝟖𝟖% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Pruritus, or itching, is a common yet debilitating condition that affects millions of people in Taiwan, leading to significant healthcare challenges and an increasing demand for effective treatments. The market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of dermatological disorders, aging population, and advancements in therapeutic treatments aimed at providing relief to patients suffering from this condition.
As a key component of dermatological care, pruritus therapeutics include topical treatments, oral medications, and emerging biologics that address various underlying causes of itching, including allergies, skin conditions, and chronic diseases. The growing awareness of pruritus as a clinical condition and the introduction of innovative treatment options are further bolstering market expansion.
Key market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, increasing research and development activities, and adopting strategic partnerships to strengthen their presence in the Taiwan pruritus therapeutics market. This growth trajectory is expected to continue as more effective therapies are developed, improving patient outcomes and meeting the rising demand for better treatment options.
• AbbVie Inc.
• GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)
• Novartis
• Sanofi
• TaiMed
• Chang Chun Group
• Synphar Taiwan
• Taiwan Roche Pharmaceuticasl
• Other Prominent Players
The Taiwan Pruritus Therapeutics Market is poised for continued growth as healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies work together to address the unmet needs of individuals suffering from this widespread condition.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Corticosteroids
• Antihistamines
• Local Anaesthetics
• Counterirritants
• Immunosuppressant
• Calcineurin Inhibitors
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Atopic Dermatitis
• Allergic Contact Dermatitis
• Urticaria
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Oral
• Topical
• Parenteral
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Others
