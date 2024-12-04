Global Ocular Adhesives and Sealants Market to Reach US$ 455.5 Million by 2032, Growing at a Robust CAGR of 9.5%
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟏𝟒.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is expected to surpass a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟓𝟓.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth represents a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, driven by innovations in ophthalmic treatments, the growing prevalence of eye diseases, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
Ocular adhesives and sealants are vital components in ophthalmic surgeries, including cataract operations, glaucoma procedures, and retinal surgeries, where they help to seal tissue and promote faster recovery. With advancements in medical technology and surgical techniques, the demand for these products is projected to rise significantly.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• Technological Advancements: Innovations in adhesive and sealant formulations, offering improved efficacy and better outcomes.
• Rising Eye Care Awareness: Increasing awareness about eye health and the rise in chronic conditions like cataracts and diabetic retinopathy.
• Minimally Invasive Procedures: A growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries that utilize adhesives and sealants for quicker recovery times.
The market is also witnessing an expansion of product offerings, including biocompatible adhesives, which enhance patient safety and surgical precision. Furthermore, the rise of global healthcare spending and the increasing number of elderly individuals, who are more susceptible to ocular disorders, are anticipated to significantly contribute to the market's growth.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Baxter AG
• Becton, Dickinson, and Company
• BIOFLEX
• BVI Holding Ltd.
• GluStitch Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Medtronic
• Ocular Therapeutix Inc.
• Reliance Life-Sciences
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Synthetic
• Urethane-based Adhesives
• Polyethylene Glycol Adhesives
• Acrylic-Based Adhesives
• Epoxy-Based Adhesives
• Silicone-Based Adhesives
• Cyanoacrylates
• Natural
• Fibrin Adhesives
• Collagen-based Adhesives
• Gelatin-based Adhesives
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Tissue Engineering
• Conjunctival Surgery
• Refractive Surgery
• Vitreo-Retinal Surgery
• Cataract Surgery
• Corneal Surgery
• Glaucoma Surgery
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Hospitals
• Ophthalmic Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Eye Research Institutes
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
