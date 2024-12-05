L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Recognized for 14 Years as Hollywood Christmas Parade Greenroom

Los Angeles Sheriff Luna presenting a certificate to John Goodwin, President, and Emily Goodwin, Director of Public Affairs Author Services, recognizing the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre for 14 years as the greenroom for the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Los Angeles Sheriff Luna recognized the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre for 14 years as the greenroom for the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

The annual parade helps brighten the holiday season for all Angelenos, and we are grateful for your [L. Ron Hubbard Theatre] commitment to the community.” — Sheriff Robert G. Luna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre , located in the Author Services, Inc. building in Hollywood, just a block west of the famed Chinese Theatre, has been host to the Hollywood Christmas Parade greenroom for the past 14 years. Los Angeles Sheriff Luna participated in the Parade for the first time and presented a certificate from his office recognizing this contribution at the 92nd annual Parade. The certificate to the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre read in part, “The annual parade helps brighten the holiday season for all Angelenos, and we are grateful for your commitment to the community.”Sheriff Luna was among the 500 celebrities, musicians, city officials, and special guests who participated in the Parade including Grand Marshal Jeremy Renner, Mario Lopez, Denise Richards, Billy Baldwin, Raven-Symoné, Lakers Legends A.C. Green & Michael Cooper, LA Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack, Montel Williams, Dean Cain, and The Vargas (Boxing) Dynasty, along with fellow city officials LA City Council President Emeritus Paul Krekorian, and Council Members Monica Rodriguez and Heather Hutt.President of Author Services, Inc., John Goodwin, stated, “When we extended the invitation to Sheriff Luna to participate, we were hopeful he would be able to attend, knowing that his was a very full schedule.” The Sheriff was very well received by celebrities, media, and the crowd along the parade route. Before leaving, he agreed that this was hopefully the beginning of a long relationship with the Parade.Author Services, Inc. joined the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2008 after releasing the Stories from the Golden Age line of books written by L. Ron Hubbard. A few years later, Associated Television assumed ownership of the Parade and asked us to host the greenroom due to our ideal location in the heart of Hollywood.The Hollywood Christmas Parade, created in 1928, is an annual American tradition held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. It benefits Marine Toys for Tots. The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre provides the kick-off, and celebrity participants enter the Parade and travel the three-mile route along Hollywood Boulevard, down Vine, and back along Sunset Boulevard.As a special gift to the community, a parade highlights photo album has been created and made available at GalaxyPress.com/Parade.The Parade will air on The CW on Friday, December 14, at 8:00 PM throughout the US. For more information on the Parade, celebrity participants, etc., visit thehollywoodchristmasparade.org/For more information on Author Services, Inc., visit www.AuthorServicesInc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.