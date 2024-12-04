Submit Release
Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule release ceremony of international benchmark reports, 4 Dec

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule will preside over the release of the Southern and East Africa Consortium for Monitoring Educational Quality (SAECMEQ), the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMMS) as well as the South African Systemic Evaluation (SASE)

These significant international reports will shed light on the status of the basic education sector while affording an opportunity to reflect on the departments strategies to continue improvement towards greater outcomes.

Date: Wednesday 04 December 2024
Time: 08h00
Location: Department of Basic Education Conference Centre, 222 Struben Street, Pretoria

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

