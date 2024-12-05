Labra Announces Integration with Buy with AWS, Offering Simplified Procurement for AWS Customers on its Website

Create custom storefronts with ease showcasing your AWS Marketplace listings enabling seamless procurement, centralized billing, and accelerated growth on AWS.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labra , a Cloud Co-sell and Marketplace Management Platform, today announced its integration with Buy with AWS, a new feature now available through AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital store that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage software and services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partners. By implementing Buy with AWS, Labra now provides simplified software buying experiences for customers on its website, powered by AWS Marketplace.Buy with AWS allows customers to discover and purchase software available in AWS Marketplace from Labra's website. By leveraging Buy with AWS, Labra now offers its customers the flexibility to explore and procure software solutions using their AWS accounts from Labra’s website, streamlining the purchasing process and accelerating time-to-value. Post-purchase, customers can manage subscriptions in AWS Marketplace, take advantage of centralized AWS billing, and leverage cost optimization tools.“As an AWS Marketplace seller and partner, we are excited to offer Buy with AWS to enhance the customer experience on our website and serve more customers,” said Jai Kumar , Founder and CTO of Labra. “We’ve experimented with our customers and already witnessed strong results in terms of conversion rates and better customer experience. This is a game-changer, and it aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers by providing a seamless and efficient way to discover and acquire the software solutions they need.”Labra advises and supports sellers in integrating the Buy with AWS modal into their websites, particularly on pricing pages, landing pages, and various other sections. Labra also assists sellers by providing a fully configurable script that sellers can easily insert into their pages. This script enables the display of detailed information about products available on the AWS Marketplace, enhancing visibility and accessibility for potential buyers.In addition to facilitating product listings, Labra offers tracking capabilities, allowing sellers to measure engagement through actionable calls to action (CTAs). Examples of these CTAs include options like "Request a Private Offer," "Request a Demo," “Try for free,” and “View in AWS Marketplace.” By linking these CTAs to their listings, sellers can effectively gauge interest and drive conversions.Moreover, Labra can create customized Buy with AWS widgets that align with the seller's brand design guidelines. These widgets can showcase all marketplace products on the seller's website, enabling a seamless transition to purchasing via the AWS Marketplace. This approach streamlines the buying process and reinforces brand identity, making it easier for customers to connect with the seller's offerings.Labra's integration with Buy with AWS reinforces its commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences. By leveraging the robust AWS Marketplace catalog and streamlining the procurement process, Labra empowers its customers to make informed decisions and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.Customers visiting Labra can see products available for purchase in the AWS Marketplace. Learn more about Buy with AWS by visiting the Buy with AWS webpage.About Labra - An AWS Partner, Labra is on a mission to help cloud-native ISVs and their channel partners accelerate their revenue growth on the cloud marketplace and use co-sell efficiently to do so. The company’s suite of SaaS solutions has built-in automation and caters to use cases including marketplace operations, co-selling, channel partner management, and more.

