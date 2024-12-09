HOUSED IN TRADITION: A Century-Old Gem Preserving Chengdu’s Cultural Heritage

In our "Housed in Tradition" series, we explore the laid-back charm of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, home to the century-old Pengzhen Teahouse.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pengzhen Teahouse , also known as the Guanyinge Teahouse, stands as a living testament to tradition in the bustling capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Situated just 30 kilometers west of downtown Chengdu and 15 kilometers from Chengdu Shuangliu Airport, this century-old establishment offers visitors a rare opportunity to step back in time.With its rough dirt floors, vintage thermos flasks, and kettles heated over charcoal, the teahouse evokes a sense of nostalgia. This historic space, cherished by locals and tourists alike, is a unique window into Chengdu’s laid-back charm.For over two decades, Li Qiang, the teahouse’s current owner, has worked tirelessly to preserve its welcoming atmosphere. Dressed in attire reminiscent of the 1980s, Li serves a diverse clientele, ranging from retirees to first-time visitors. “The relationship between the guests and me is like the one between elders and juniors,” Li shared. “I’ve seen many of my patrons grow older, just as they’ve witnessed my own journey.”Entry to the teahouse costs just 10 yuan (approximately $1.50) for tourists, while long-time regulars pay only one yuan—a token of gratitude from Li to those he considers part of his extended family.In a touching tradition, the teahouse honors deceased patrons by placing a cup of tea on their usual table. “When I hear someone speak of a senior who has passed, I place a cup of tea on their table,” Li explained, emphasizing the deep sense of community fostered within the teahouse.The Guanyinge Teahouse, established over 108 years ago, was designated a protected historical site in 2016. Efforts to maintain its cultural and architectural legacy are spearheaded by Professor Zhang Yu of the Architecture & Design Institute at Southwest Jiaotong University. “Traditional structures should not be treated as specimens to be preserved in stasis,” Professor Zhang noted. They must continue to live and evolve, just as this teahouse has.At 59, Li represents the second generation of his family to manage the teahouse. He plans to oversee its operations until he turns 70 and hopes his son will carry on the tradition.The Pengzhen Teahouse is more than just a business; it is a living work of contemporary art and a vital cultural institution. It serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving heritage and embracing cultural diversity in an ever-changing world.For those seeking an authentic cultural experience, the century-old teahouse offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with history, community, and tradition.

Pengzhen Teahouse serves as a living connection between past and present

