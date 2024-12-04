Mesa, AZ Dental Implant Surgery & Teeth Replacements: Cosmetic Services Expanded

Snow Family Dentistry - (480-982-7289) - has expanded their range of cosmetic dental options, including implant surgery to replace missing or damaged teeth.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly expanded cosmetic dental solutions at Snow Family Dentistry in Mesa include long-lasting, virtually undetectable implants that mimic the look of natural teeth and help to correct smiles.

The implant surgery options at the clinic are part of their ongoing commitment to providing patients with top-notch dental care accompanied by state-of-the-art technology and a personal touch.

Statistics published in the Annals of Palliative Medicine show that teeth restorations with dental implants are often more effective in comparison to other methods, such as dentures, when it comes to establishing functionality and aesthetics. At Snow Family Dentistry, the highly-trained dentists and technicians work to ensure that every patient meets their personal health and beauty goals while enjoying a high level of care.

“At Snow Family Dentistry, we prioritize your comfort and satisfaction,” says a clinic representative. “We go the extra mile to ensure that each patient feels at home, offering a full ‘comfort menu,’ with amenities like blankets and refreshments. Our goal is to provide a dental experience unlike any other, where you feel completely at ease.”

All cosmetic procedures - including implants - are part of a personalized treatment plan for each patient, helping to address any specific concerns or needs that the individual may have. From start to finish, the process typically spans between 4-6 months, with several visits to allow for the proper healing of bones and gums.

The team suggests that implants are especially suitable for patients who have one or more missing teeth, a fully grown jawbone, adequate bone density to secure the implant, and no oral health conditions that could affect the healing process.

Many dental implants last for 20 years or more, and 90-95% are successful for a minimum of 10 years, making the procedure a durable solution for those wishing to improve function and appearance.

Previous patients have positive reviews for the clinic and their dental services. “There is a reason I’m a long-time patient of Snow Family Dentistry,” says Trent T. “They are the best and have always given me top dental care and friendly service from staff, hygienists, and dentists. I would highly recommend them to anyone!”

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.snowfamilydentistry.com/services/restorative-care/dental-implants

