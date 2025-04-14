Takapuna clinic offers same day implant procedure for tooth loss

same day dental implants auckland

TAKAPUNA, NORTH SHORE, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noble Dental Specialists Takapuna, North Shore, now offers a same day implant procedure for patients needing fast and durable tooth replacement. The innovative service allows qualified individuals to receive an implant and functional crown in a single visit. For details, visit https://www.nobledental.co.nz/implants-auckland.

Implants have long been considered the gold standard for permanent tooth solution, offering a stable and natural-feeling replacement for missing teeth. Traditionally, patients had to wait several months between implant placement and crown fitting. With recent technological advancements, this waiting period can now be eliminated for eligible cases.

“Our goal is to provide streamlined care without compromising on quality,” said a representative from the Takapuna clinic. “With the right technology and surgical planning, we’re now able to place and load implants in a single day.”

The clinic uses fast-load tooth implants that are securely anchored to the jawbone using precision-guided techniques. This allows for immediate placement of a custom-milled crown or bridge. Patients regain both form and function almost instantly, reducing the emotional and physical toll of missing teeth.

The procedure is performed by specialists in dental implant surgery, ensuring accurate assessment, placement, and healing. The team’s deep expertise in periodontics also helps minimize post-operative complications and supports long-term implant success.

Among the innovations used at the Takapuna office is direct load dental implants, a method that enables faster integration of the implant into the jaw. These techniques are supported by digital imaging, 3D planning, and bioengineered materials that enhance precision and reduce healing time.

Patients who may not be ideal candidates for immediate loading will still benefit from the clinic’s traditional implant solutions or alternative options, such as bridges or removable prosthetics.

📍 Noble Dental Specialists Takapuna

BDO Takapuna Tower, 19 Como Street, Takapuna, Auckland 0622

(09-486-6996)

https://www.nobledental.co.nz/implants-auckland



