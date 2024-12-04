Tennessee State Parks Announce 4 More Parks With Adult-Sized Changing Tables

Tennessee State Parks today announced the installation of adult-sized changing tables at four state parks to increase accessibility for all visitors, bringing the total number of state parks with the tables to 10. The announcement came on International Persons with Disabilities Day.

Parks with the adult-sized changing tables announced today are:

Johnsonville State Historic Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park

Red Clay State Historic Park

State parks that had already been announced with adult-sized changing stations are:

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Reelfoot Lake State Park

The changing tables enhance accessibility for tasks such as toileting. The table will assist changing for adults with disabilities, children, and teens. Beyond being more convenient and dignified for visitors who need them, tables like these open new possibilities for traveling and enjoying parks for many visitors and their caregivers. The tables utilize a remote to adjust the height of the table. Each table lowers to approximately 12 inches off the ground and reaches a height of 39.5 inches when raised.

The changing tables at Johnsonville State Historic Park and Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park are funded by the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s North Region, and state appropriations. The table at Red Clay State Historic Park is funded by the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, TVA’s East Region, and state appropriations. The table at Montgomery Bell State Park is funded by state appropriations.

“This is another step toward making our state parks welcoming and inviting to all,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for Conservation for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “These adult-sized changing tables provide visitors with the dignity they deserve and an opportunity to enjoy the parks in a way that they might not have had otherwise.”

“The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is dedicated to ensuring that our beautiful state parks are accessible to everyone. With one in three adults and around 5 percent of the child population in Tennessee living with a disability, we are committed to creating inclusive spaces where everyone can explore, enjoy, and connect with nature,” said Alex Wyss, Tennessee State Parks Conservancy executive director.

“TVA’s mission of service is focused on making life better for the people of the Tennessee Valley region,” said Gary Harris, TVA’s director of Community and Government Relations for the North Region. “Ensuring that adults, children, and teens of all abilities are able to enjoy our beautiful state parks aligns well with TVA’s mission, and we are proud to partner with Tennessee State Parks to provide these important resources.”

“Regardless of age or ability, everyone should have the opportunity to experience the beauty and adventure of Tennessee State Parks,” said Brad Turner, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Disability and Aging. “Additions like all-terrain wheelchairs and adult-sized changing tables are vital steps in making the great outdoors accessible to Tennesseans with disabilities, aging adults, and their caregivers.”

Tennessee State Parks is focused on reducing barriers that limit access to enjoying the natural, cultural, and recreational offerings throughout the park system. More information about accessibility in Tennessee State Parks can be found online. More information about the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy can also be found line.