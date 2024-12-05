Bell Rock continues to see an increase in crypto fund launches

Crypto funds continue to launch with renewed interest from traditional managers

Surge in new Cayman Crypto funds launching with a focus on best practice governance” — David Lloyd, Managing Director

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Bitcoin surpassing $100,000, Bell Rock has been assisting an increasing number of managers, both emerging and established, with the launch of institutional quality crypto hedge funds.Launching a Cayman crypto hedge fund in 4 weeks is something Bell Rock specializes in. Not only does Bell Rock set up the legal entity but attends to all regulatory filings of the crypto fund, service provider selection, bank account opening, onboarding with centralized exchanges, prime brokers, OTC desks, compliance, governance, registered office support and ongoing operational support services including manco substance from Cayman.Key benefits:1. Domiciled in the world’s leading jurisdiction for crypto funds - the Cayman Islands.2. Regulated and audited to provide comfort to investors.3. Tier-1 service providers in fund admin, compliance, banking, directors and regulatory support.4. Flexibility with fund terms and investment strategy.5. Ability to accept investor contributions in fiat and crypto.6. No minimum capital raise required or maximum.7. Ability, and with our assistance, to set up an offshore manager for your fund or utilize and existing manco service for offshore substance requirements.According to David Lloyd, Managing Director of Bell Rock, there has been a surge in managers choosing Cayman given it is the leading domicile for crypto funds, focus on tier-1 service providers and best practice fund governance is a natural development as more traditional managers enter this space.Bell Rock is a regulated and licensed Company Manager based in the Cayman Islands and has been providing fund services since 2012, with a core focus on crypto and blockchain investment funds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.