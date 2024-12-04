Apache Junction Invisalign Clear Straightening Trays For Crooked Teeth Announced

Snow Family Dentistry - (480-982-7289) - has announced teeth straightening treatments and cosmetic solutions with Invisalign transparent trays.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly announced cosmetic dental options from Snow Family Dentistry in Mesa, AZ include Invisalign clear tray aligners.

A part of the dental clinic’s ongoing commitment to high quality patient care, Invisalign straightening procedures and devices can be used alongside other smile makeover solutions, including crowns, bridges, implants, or conventional braces.

According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, Invisalign appliances are able to achieve statistically measurable results in changing torque and teeth direction, leading to successful treatment outcomes. At Snow Family Dentistry, the highly qualified team of dental clinicians uses the Invisalign method to help improve patient self-esteem and confidence.

“When you have crooked teeth, it may cause you to feel self-conscious about your smile,” says a clinic spokesperson. “Not only that, but crooked teeth may ultimately lead to more significant dental problems, including tooth crowding. Thankfully, there are solutions - like Invisalign - that can address crooked teeth without the need for obtrusive metal braces.”

The clinic explains that Invisalign is a popular option because it is more discreet than conventional braces, offering a comfortable and expedient way for patients to reach their goals. Invisalign can also be combined with teeth whitening or veneers as part of a custom dental treatment plan.

Along with Invisalign and other cosmetic or aesthetic solutions, Snow Family Dentistry offers preventive care, routine hygiene and maintenance, restorative dentistry, and pediatric services for young patients.

Patients have positive reviews for the cosmetic dental clinic and their services. “I love this dental office,” says Jennifer M. “I literally can’t say enough good things about it. From the moment you walk in, everything is nice and clean and you’re greeted by the friendly staff - I would highly recommend Snow Family Dentistry to anyone!”

