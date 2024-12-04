7th Edition PowerTech Africa 2025: Unlocking East Africa's Renewable Energy Potential

7th Edition PowerTech Africa 2025

Join us at the 7th Edition PowerTech Africa 2025 and shape the future of renewable energy of Africa!

NAIROBI, KENYA, NAIROBI COUNTY, KENYA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africa's energy landscape is undergoing a rapid transformative shift, driven by a growing demand for reliable and sustainable power. Despite significant strides in recent years, the continent still grapples with energy poverty, with millions lacking access to electricity. This energy deficit hinders economic growth, social development and industrialization. To address this challenge, governments and private sector players are increasingly turning to renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydro and geothermal power. Kenya, a regional economic powerhouse, is at the forefront of Africa's renewable energy revolution.Thus, Bricsa Consulting announces its upcoming event - 7th Edition PowerTech Africa, a pivotal two-day event scheduled for January 30th & 31st, 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi - Kenya. This closed door event signifies Africa’s commitment to accelerating its renewable energy transition.The 7th Edition of PowerTech Africa provides a platform to explore and advance the region's energy sector, focusing on innovative technologies, sustainable financing and policy frameworks to drive economic growth and environmental sustainability.The conference brings together industry leaders, policymakers and investors to discuss comprehensive energy solutions, from project development to grid integration. This event focuses on accelerating the deployment of renewable energy projects, fostering regional cooperation and unlocking sustainable financing to power Africa's future.About Bricsa ConsultingBricsa Consulting, a leading organiser of International conferences, brings extensive experience in infrastructure and transportation sectors across emerging markets. We bring together key stakeholders from public and private sector to address the burning issues and challenges pertaining to the market and create a common platform for interaction.Use code EINP10 to avail the Member Discount.For further information, please contact:Social Media Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.