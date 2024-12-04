Remuera Instant Load Dental Implants: Restorative Dentistry Treatment Expanded

same day dental implants auckland

Noble Dental Specialists Remuera (09 524 2855) - has expanded its treatments for those who need to restore missing or defective teeth.

REMUERA, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Remuera-based clinic Noble Dental Specialists now offers immediate load dental implants, with many patients being able to walk out with their new teeth in just one visit.

Dr. Richard Longbottom and his team at Noble Dental Specialists are experts in dental implants and periodontics and detect early signs of any gum or bone issues before and after the surgery. The clinic has placed 10,000 implants over the years and is at the forefront of dental technology advancements in the country.

“We use some of the most advanced periodontal and implant technology available in New Zealand, with scientifically proven results,” a company spokesperson said. “Our periodontists regularly speak at and attend international conferences to ensure we can continue providing world-class, innovative care that ultimately makes your treatments more comfortable, minimally invasive, and yield better, longer-term results.”

Aside from providing more natural-looking and stable results than, for example, crowns, dental implants improve dental health for those with missing teeth. According to Healthline, research suggests that 30% of the alveolar ridge (the part of the jawbone that contains the tooth socket) breaks down after tooth loss, with most of the bone deterioration happening in the first six months.

When a dentist attaches an implant, in most cases a titanium screw, the body will recognise it as a root, which prevents the bone from breaking down.

Traditionally, dental implants have required multiple visits over the course of 3-6 months. With new technology, Noble Dental Specialists can reduce the treatment time to one day. Most patients with healthy teeth are good candidates for instant load implants.

A patient shared their review: “I heard about Dr Longbottom’s new digital implant smile solution and came from the USA to see him. I had the surgery done painlessly. The teeth are amazing, and I love my new smile!”

About Noble Dental Specialists

The clinic was founded by Dr. Longbottom in 2021 and also has an office in Takapuna. In addition to zero wait implantology, the practices have incorporated technologies such as 3D imaging and x-rays, bone grafting using biomimicry methods, and perioscopy.

Additional details about same-day implants can be found here: https://www.nobledental.co.nz/implants-auckland

