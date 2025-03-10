Kohimarama Dental X-Ray Examinations & Oral Diagnostic Appointments Announced

Kohimarama, Auckland, NZ - Dr Dave Richards - Dentist St Heliers - 09 585 0205 - has expanded the oral health evaluation services offered at the clinic.

KOHIMARAMA, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Dave Richards of now offers comprehensive dental exams for improved oral health. As a minimally invasive dentistry clinic, Dr Richards and his team utilise advanced dental technology for enhanced comfort and accurate results, like small and localised digital X-rays for high-resolution images and minimal radiation exposure.

The practice is conveniently located for those travelling from Kohimarama. To learn more, please visit: https://www.drdaverichards.nz/check-up-and-x-rays

Regular dental check-ups and X-rays are crucial to stay on top of any oral health issues that can occur without any dramatic early signs, for example, gum disease and bone loss. It also gives Dr Richards a good idea of what steps to take when planning more advanced treatments, like implants.

“Minimally invasive dentistry is all about intervening before a problem develops. Regular check-ups enable us to apply protective treatments that stop tooth decay from developing. In the long run, this saves you having to pay for more expensive fillings or crowns,” a company spokesperson said.

According to RNZ, approximately 50% of all Kiwis avoid seeing the dentist due to rising costs. However, this could cause significantly more expensive dental visits. The American magazine Dentaltown reported that patients could save $8 to $50 on every dollar spent on preventative dentistry visits. Additionally, being proactive about oral health reduces the risk of time-consuming, multiple-visit treatments, which also contribute to a lower overall cost.

Dr Richards also offers dental hygiene treatments as part of preventative dentistry. The clinic uses EMS Airflow technology, which cleans the teeth and gums with a stream of air, warm water, and fine powder and is a comfortable alternative to scraping.

To learn more about the clinic, please visit recent coverage on Benzinga and Associated Press

A patient shared their testimonial: "Dave is a great dentist who is thorough, gentle and reassuring. I needed extensive work after a long time avoiding dentists due to anxiety, and every visit was stress and pain-free. The whole team is warm and welcoming."

About Dr Dave Richards

Dr Dave Richards is a member of several well-reputed associations like the New Zealand Dental Association and the New Zealand Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. In addition to routine check-ups, the clinic offers treatments like implants, bridges, veneers, and wisdom tooth removals.

Together with his team of hygienists, assistants, dental health therapists, and surgeons, Dr Richards has received over 100 reviews with an average 4.9-star rating.

