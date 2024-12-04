Grey Lynn Invisalign for Teeth Straightening: Adult Orthodontic Treatment Update

Grey Lynn, Auckland - All Smiles Dental - 0800 255 764 - has updated its orthodontic treatments

MT EDEN, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Smiles Dental now offers Invisalign to Grey Lynn, a discreet, removable alternative to traditional braces. The treatment is suitable for adults who want to enhance their smiles without the metal wire option that can interfere with their professional and personal lives.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.allsmilesdental.co.nz/invisalign-mt-eden-auckland/

Misaligned teeth are something many patients primarily experience as a psychosocial dental condition. However, crooked teeth can cause oral health issues that affect overall well-being. By offering clear braces, All Smiles Dental wants to encourage more people to get their teeth straightened for improved self-esteem and dental health.

"You'll achieve a fantastic smile with little interruption in your daily life. The best part about the whole orthodontics procedure is that most people won't even know you're straightening your teeth," a company spokesperson said.

According to Consumer Affairs, misaligned teeth are associated with several issues, like the ability to chew properly, increasing the risk of sleep apnea, and reducing speech clarity, which could affect several aspects of a person's life. Invisalign has steadily grown in popularity as a remedy for malocclusion and has been used to treat 17 million patients as of 2023. The clear aligners have an 80-90% success rate for mild to moderate cases.

While Invisalign isn't suitable for severe misalignments, the technology has come a long way since it was released to the public in 1999. All Smiles Dental can combine Invisalign with other appliances like elastics for jaw alignment and extraction cases. The clinic offers various alternative orthodontic treatments for children, teens, and adults.

A patient shared their experience: "So glad I got my Invisalign braces done with All Smiles! The girls made me feel welcome and at ease straight away. Whenever I had a small part that needed to be fixed or amended, they were quick to accommodate me. Super happy with the results and how my teeth look."

More reviews can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx_xLQXCGNM&ab_channel=LocalReviews

About All Smiles Dental

All Smiles Dental is located in Mt Eden but offers its services to a range of Auckland neighborhoods, including Grey Lynn, Epsom, and Mt Roskill. The clinic is led by Dr. Krystal Tarak, who specialises in orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry. In addition to Invisalign, the team offers a range of treatments, including implants, bridges, root canals, and wisdom tooth extractions.

Interested parties can find more information at: https://www.allsmilesdental.co.nz/

