South Auckland Industrial Real Estate Broker: New Commercial Leases Announced

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Buckley is a commercial property broker from Real Estate Agent Buckley & Co. (a branch of Independent Agent licensed REA 2008) and now has more functional spaces for industrial available to lease in the southern suburbs of Auckland, close to consumers and infrastructure.

Additional details can be found at: https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/

Located close to the airport and with plenty of industrial sites and shopping demand, South Auckland is a strategic area for businesses in various sectors. Steve is an experienced and well-connected commercial property broker with multiple properties for sale and lease who can help businesses find the right space for their needs.

“I am highly motivated and determined to provide an efficient, integral service to my clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland. I keep up to date with the local market, apply a thoughtful approach to property, maximising potential, and bring business and property owners together so New Zealand businesses can thrive,” Steve said.

Buckley works with all commercial property types across the whole of Auckland, one recent listing is an industrial lease in Manukau City, just a 10-minute drive from the airport. 244m2 unit is a multi-functional space with a 181 m2 warehouse, 23 m2 ground floor space with the potential to be a retail space, 28 m2 office, a 4m2 canopy, and two parking spots included. The unit also has easy truck access for smooth deliveries.

In addition to providing landlords and sellers with his real estate services, Steve helps tenants and buyers connect with the right properties. He currently has over 1,500 tenants and buyers who are actively looking for commercial property in the wider Auckland area. To learn more, please visit: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/agent/Steve-Buckley

A client shared their experience of working with Steve: “Steve assisted us with finding a wonderful new location for our shop and warehouse. He is very helpful, professional, and courteous with a good knowledge of commercial leases. We would highly recommend him.”

About Steve Buckley

Steve transitioned from his career in professional sports to commercial property after buying his first home. In 2021, he started working for an agency and launched his own brokerage firm, Buckley & Co., earlier in 2024.

Those interested can find more information at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevebuckleypropertybroker/

