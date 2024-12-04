Pendleton Law Team Announces Online Auction in Support of Peter Paul Development Center, Celebrating Grand Opening

Pendleton Law hosts auction supporting Peter Paul RVA, marking new office debut.

Our grand opening represents more than just the expansion of our firm, it’s about giving back to the Richmond community that has supported us for so many years.” — Attorney Christina Pendleton

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pendleton Law Team is thrilled to announce an online silent auction in support of the Peter Paul Development Center, a Richmond nonprofit dedicated to empowering children and families through education and community services. This initiative coincides with the grand opening of the firm’s new downtown Richmond office at 125 S. 14th Street, Suite 123.The silent auction is a key part of the Pendleton Law Team’s ongoing commitment to community engagement. To further amplify the impact, the firm will match every dollar raised up to $2,500. All proceeds will directly benefit the Peter Paul Development Center, enabling the continuation of its critical programs.Auction DetailsThe auction features exclusive items, including:Original Artwork: A 24x36 painting titled “Legacy of Resilience” by acclaimed Richmond artist Jowarnise Caston. This piece celebrates Virginia’s history with imagery of L. Douglas Wilder, Virginia's 66th Governor, and Mary Lumpkin, a pivotal figure in the establishment of Virginia Union University.Signed Print: A 16x20 framed and signed print of Caston’s work. The artwork is inspired by the mural Caston created for the new Pendleton Law Team office in Shockoe Slip.The auction runs until Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 7:30 PM. To view items and place bids, visit: app.galabid.com/pendletonlawteam Grand Opening CelebrationThe Pendleton Law Team will host an invitation-only grand opening celebration on December 17, 2024, from 6–8 PM. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a mural unveiling, and a keynote presentation by Dr. Carolivia Herron, a Howard University professor and descendant of Mary Lumpkin.Notable guests include:Senator Lamont BagbyDr. Susan Gooden, Dean of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public AffairsBill Martin, Director of The Valentine MuseumShakia Gullet Warren, Executive Director of the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of VirginiaKristen Green, New York Times bestselling authorThe event is supported by local contributors, including Groovin’ Gourmets, DJ Anthony Bryant (Ant Boogie), Cat McCarthy Creative, and Anne Michelle Forbes of The Hive Wedding Collective, who helped to coordinate the celebration.About Pendleton Law TeamThe Pendleton Law Team, a woman- and minority-owned personal injury law firm, is headquartered in Richmond and serves clients across Virginia. Recognized as one of the Best Women-Led Law Firms in Virginia by Virginia Lawyers Weekly, the firm is also a three-time recipient of the Top Workplace award.With a mission to deliver justice while fostering community growth, the Pendleton Law Team embodies the values of advocacy, equity, and service.For more information, visit www.virginiasinjurylawyers.com About Jowarnise CastonRichmond artist Jowarnise Caston’s work is featured in renowned spaces such as the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. Her art reflects her passion for storytelling and community connection, as seen in her mural at the Pendleton Law Team’s new office.Learn more about her work at www.jowarnise.com About Peter Paul Development CenterThe Peter Paul Development Center is a cornerstone of empowerment in Richmond’s underserved communities. Through academic enrichment, leadership development, and family support services, the center fosters resilience and opportunity for all.To learn more, visit www.peterpaulrva.org For media inquiries, contact:Maureen RayfordChief Marketing OfficerPendleton Law Teammaureen.rayford@pendletonlawteam.com(804) 410-9741

