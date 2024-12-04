Byline Bank Donates $25,000 to Chicagoland Nonprofits for Giving Tuesday

Byline Bank staff present a Giving Tuesday donation to Thrive Counseling Center in Oak Park as one of its beneficiaries this year

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Byline Bank is celebrating Giving Tuesday by donating a total of $25,000 to charitable organizations operating near branch locations in the Chicagoland area. Initially launched in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that empowers people and organizations to give back to their communities and the world in a meaningful way at the start of the holiday season.“As a community bank with a deep focus on investing in the communities we serve, Byline Bank is committed to supporting the people, organizations and charities that help local neighborhoods thrive,” said Megan Biggam, Executive Vice President and Head of Community Banking at Byline Bank. “Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for us to live our values out loud and strengthen our community relationships within the diverse neighborhoods and municipalities where we operate.”This year, Byline Bank is distributing $25,000 across the following organizations:• Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center, a dance school in Chicago’s South Loop offering a safe and welcoming environment to children of all socioeconomic backgrounds.• Third Space, a community space in Lakeview that provides a place for the community to gather, learn, grow and form meaningful relationships.• The Annual Little Village Toy Drive, a partnership between the Little Village Chamber of Commerce and local community leaders, elected officials and businesses to provide holiday gifts for local kids in need.• Westchester Food Pantry, which provides food assistance to individuals and families in the west suburban communities of Bellwood, Berkeley, Broadview, Hillside, Hines, La Grange Park, Westchester and Western Springs.• The American Veterans Community Trust, which serves low-to-moderate-income families of active duty and honorably discharged veterans.• Winnetka–Northfield Rotary Charitable Foundation, a charitable organization that supports good works on the North Shore, in the Chicago area and all over the world.• Chicago Women’s Health Center, a community health center providing affordable access to health care and education in a respectful and supportive environment.• The College of Lake County Foundation, which supports students by delivering high-quality, accessible learning across Lake County.• Thrive Counseling Center, a comprehensive mental health center in Oak Park that works to alleviate suffering and empower individuals and families to live happier lives.• Camp Kuumba, a nonprofit in Evanston made up of community members, coaches and educators whose mission is to serve families of color who have been marginalized by systemic racism.• Evanston Latinos, a community group working to strengthen, build bridges and advocate for the Latino community in Evanston.• Mudlark Theater, a nonprofit theater organization in Evanston that provides classes, camps and residencies where children can learn life skills through the lens of theater arts.• Oswegoland Senior and Community Center, which serves the area with programming that brings seniors and the larger community together.• Saint Constantine Greek Orthodox Church, which hosts an annual food drive for families in need.• Medhen Orphan Relief Effort (M.O.R.E.), a nonprofit that supports an evolving array of empowering and essential services to impoverished, orphaned, vulnerable and underserved children and youth.These donations are a part of Byline Bank’s larger commitment to community engagement. In 2023, the bank provided more than $134 million in community-development loans and gave over $874,000 in community grants, donations and sponsorships across its community partners.About Byline BankHeadquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.4 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is one of the top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders according to the national SBA rankings by volume FY2024. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, X or Instagram for the latest news and updates.###Media Contact:Allison RocheMarketing Communications & Partnerships ManagerByline Bankaroche@bylinebank.comInvestor Contact:​​​​​​​Brooks Rennie ​​​​​​​Investor Relations Director​ ​​​​Byline Bank ​​​​​​​(312) 660-5805​​​​​​​brennie@bylinebank.com

