WattsC Strengthens EV Ecosystem in Morocco with a Network of 150+ Businesses Using Watt.ma for EV Charger Management

CASABLANCA, GRAND CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watt.ma , Morocco’s premier Charge Point Operator (CPO), manages a robust network of 370+ EV charging stations for 150 businesses across the country. This dynamic network is powered by advanced technology solutions provided by WattsC, a leading greentech company.Watt.ma utilizes WattsC’s proprietary software to streamline the management of EV charging infrastructure, ensuring real-time monitoring, efficient maintenance scheduling, and seamless operator contract oversight. This partnership enables Watt.ma’s clients to deliver reliable, scalable, and efficient EV charging solutions that meet the needs of Morocco’s growing EV market.The collaboration between Watt.ma and WattsC highlights the synergy between innovative technology and operational expertise. By empowering Watt.ma with cutting-edge tools, WattsC is helping to shape a sustainable EV ecosystem in Morocco.Salah-eddine Laassila, Spokesperson for WattsC, commented on the success of the collaboration:"Watt.ma’s network of 370+ EV charging stations is a testament to how technology can transform infrastructure management. At WattsC, we are proud to support Watt.ma’s operations, ensuring their clients can provide reliable and accessible EV charging services across Morocco."In addition to technology solutions, WattsC offers affordable, high-quality EV charging hardware through its online platform, store.wattsc.com , supporting businesses in expanding Morocco’s green mobility infrastructure.For more information about Watt.ma and WattsC’s contributions to the EV ecosystem, visit www. wattsc.com or contact WattsC’s press office.Keyword Anchor Text Links:Salah-eddine Laassila LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/salah-eddine-laassila-7866a179/ Contact Information:Full Name: Salah-eddine LaassilaOrganization Name: WATTSCPhone: +1 302-754-3070Email: salah@wattsc.comLinkedIn Page URL: https://www.linkedin.com/in/salah-eddine-laassila-7866a179/ About Watt.ma:Watt.ma is Morocco’s leading Charge Point Operator (CPO), managing a network of 370+ EV charging stations for 150 businesses. Supported by WattsC’s advanced technology, Watt.ma ensures reliable and efficient EV charging services.About WattsC:WattsC is a greentech company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions. By providing innovative software and hardware solutions, WattsC supports operators like Watt.ma in creating scalable and reliable EV infrastructure.

