Governor Newsom announces appointments 12.3.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Matt Baker, of San Carlos, has been reappointed to the Public Utilities Commission, where he has served since 2024. Baker was the Director of Public Advocates Office for the Public Utilities Commission from 2022 to 2024. He was Deputy Secretary of Energy for the California Natural Resources Agency from 2020 to 2022. Baker was Program Officer for the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation from 2012 to 2020. He was a Commissioner for the State of Colorado Public Utilities Commission from 2008 to 2012. Baker was Executive Director of Environmental Colorado from 2004 to 2008. He was Executive Director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group from 2000 to 2003. Baker was Hiring Director for the Fund for Public Interest Research from 1995 to 1999. He was Organizing Director of the New Jersey Public Interest Research Group from 1987 to 1995. Baker earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the Pennsylvania State University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $209,352. Baker is a Democrat.

Ryan Hilburn, of Redding, has been appointed to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection. Hilburn has been Chief Forester at W.M. Beaty & Associates, Inc. since 2020. He was a District Supervisor at W.M. Beaty & Associates, Inc. from 2015 to 2020. Hilburn was a Natural Resources Manager at Swanton Pacific Ranch, Cal Poly Foundation from 2000 to 2005. He is a member of the California Licensed Foresters Association. Hilburn earned his Master of Science degree in Forestry Sciences, and his Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry and Natural Resources Management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hilburn is registered without party preference.

Elicia Goldsworthy, of Arcata, has been appointed to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection. Goldsworthy has been the Policy and Communications Manager at Green Diamond Resource Company since 2021. She has held two other positions at Green Diamond Resource Company since 2016, including Silviculture Investments Manager from 2019 to 2021, and Senior Botanist from 2016 to 2019. Goldsworthy was a Forest Ecologist at James L. Able Forestry Consultants, Inc. from 2015 to 2016. She was an Operations Supervisor at Cal Poly Humboldt University Center from 2014 to 2015. Goldsworthy was a Natural Resource Specialist I at Ocean Associates, Inc. in 2012. She was a Staff Research Associate I at University of California Cooperative Extension, Humboldt & Del Norte in 2011. Goldsworthy was a Registered Professional Forester at Mendocino Redwood Company, LLC from 2004 to 2009. She is a member of the California Licensed Foresters Association, and the Forest Stewardship Council – FSC North American Inclusion Council. Goldsworthy received her Master of Science degree in Forestry Sciences, and her Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry and Natural Resources Management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Goldsworthy is a Democrat.

Jose de Jesus “J.” Lopez, of Pasadena, has been reappointed to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection where he has served since 2021. Lopez was Assistant Chief of the Forestry Division at the Los Angeles County Fire Department from 1987 to 2020. Lopez is the Executive Director of the California Wildfire Mitigation Program Authority, member of the State Fire Marshal’s Wildfire Mitigation Advisory Committee, California Fire Safe Council Board of Directors, Cal Poly Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Institute Advisory Council, the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Fire Advisory Committee, and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Wildfire Defense Advisory Group, Society of American Foresters, California Licensed Foresters Association and the California Urban Forests Council. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lopez is a Democrat.