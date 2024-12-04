CBP inaugurates a CTPAT Laredo Field Office

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) Program announces that its Laredo Field Office opened on Nov. 1, 2024, the seventh such office in the nation and a vital Southwest Border-based link for facilitating lawful trade while ensuring trusted traders take effective measures to secure the supply chain.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to announce that our newest CTPAT office formally opens today in Laredo,” said (Acting) Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, CBP Office of Field Operations. “Our CTPAT supply chain security specialists verify and ensure that applicants are taking appropriate measures to ensure the security of their supply chains and processes.”

Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane Sabatino, CBP Office of Field Operations, flanked by CBP HQ and Laredo mgmt. officials, cuts the ribbon to formally open the CTPAT Laredo Field Office.

“Having our seventh CTPAT office located right here in Laredo allows closer access for both the international trade community and for our CBP supply chain security specialists to validate CTPAT applications and review risk assessments,” said CTPAT Director Dina Amato, CTPAT and Trusted Trade Partnership Division.

From its inception in November 2001, CTPAT continued to grow. Today, more than 11,400 certified partners spanning the gamut of the trade community, have been accepted into the program. The partners include U.S. importers/exporters, U.S./Canada highway carriers; U.S./Mexico highway carriers; rail and sea carriers; licensed U.S. Customs brokers; U.S. marine port authority/terminal operators; U.S. freight consolidators; ocean transportation intermediaries and non‐operating common carriers; Mexican and Canadian manufacturers; and Mexican long‐haul carriers, all of whom account for over 52 percent (by value) of cargo imported into the U.S.

When an entity joins CTPAT, an agreement is made to work with CBP to protect the supply chain, identify security gaps, and implement specific security measures and best practices. Applicants must address a broad range of security topics and present security profiles that list action plans to align security throughout the supply chain.

Learn more about CBP’s CTPAT Program.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.