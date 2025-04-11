CBP San Diego combats ‘blind mule’ drug and human smuggling

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, are intensifying efforts to raise public awareness about the growing threat of “blind mule” drug and human trafficking—where unsuspecting individuals are used to transport illegal substances and undocumented aliens without their knowledge.

The San Diego Field Office is highlighting tactics used by criminal organizations to exploit innocent travelers by concealing drugs or other contraband in vehicles, luggage, or packages. These individuals, referred to as “blind mules,” may face serious legal consequences despite being unaware of the illegal contents they are transporting.

“Smugglers are continually developing new ways to bypass law enforcement,” said Sidney Aki, CBP San Diego Field Office Director of Field Operations. “They may secretly hide narcotics in rental cars, personal vehicles, or even convince people to carry packages across borders under false pretenses. Our goal here is to educate the public so they can avoid becoming victims.”

Awareness will be visible across online platforms managed by the San Diego Field Office. Key safety messages for travelers include:

• Thoroughly inspect their vehicles before and after every trip.

• Never carry items for strangers or acquaintances unless you know exactly what’s inside.

• Remain vigilant for any signs of tampering or suspicious behavior.

CBP is encouraging community members to report any concerns immediately.

“Being aware and vigilant can prevent serious consequences,” Sidney Aki added. “A few extra minutes could save someone from a life-altering mistake.”

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories, photos and more information on how to protect yourself and others.