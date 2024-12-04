Comer Announces Hearing on Oversight of the U.S. Postal Service

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced an upcoming hearing titled, “Oversight of the U.S. Postal Service.” The hearing will examine the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) finances, performance, and ongoing efforts to modernize operations. In addition, Oversight Committee members will receive an update from United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on the Postal Service’s plan to improve savings, efficiency, and service to the American people.

“The United States Postal Service is truly one of our prized national assets and so many Americans rely on it for paychecks, medications, news, e-commerce, and correspondence with loved ones. While the Postal Service’s finances and performance have seen some improvement under Postmaster General DeJoy’s ten-year plan, there is still work to be done. Many families and small businesses around the country are still experiencing poor USPS service, resulting in unacceptable delays, and this Committee has a responsibility to examine its operations to ensure hardworking American taxpayers are receiving a service they can rely on. I look forward to Postmaster General DeJoy’s testimony next week on their ongoing efforts to modernize and improve efficiency at USPS,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Postal Service”

DATE: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC 210

WITNESS:

Louis DeJoy

United States Postmaster General

U.S. Postal Service

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.