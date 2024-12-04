Falls spark working from heights warning

Release date: 04/12/24

Two serious incidents in recent weeks have prompted a warning from the safety regulator about the dangers of working from heights.

A first-year apprentice carpenter was working on a two-storey residential dwelling under construction on 3 October when he fell up to 8 metres.

On 16 October, a worker cleaning a roof gutter at his place of work also fell about 8 metres.

Both workers sustained significant injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. The worker involved in the 16 October incident sadly died of his injuries.

SafeWork SA responded to both incidents and enquiries are continuing.

The SafeWork SA 2023 fall from height safety snapshot revealed a 36 per cent increase in the number of serious workplace injuries caused by falling from heights across all industries compared to the previous year.

Of the 105 serious injuries sustained in workplace falls in 2023, more than half involved construction workers, five times more than any other industry.

There were 58 serious injuries in construction, including 36 in the residential sector, and 10 involving apprentices.

Carpentry had the highest injury rate and non-compliance rate associated with working at heights, accounting for 17 per cent of serious fall injuries reported to SafeWork SA in 2023.

Under work health and safety laws, persons conducting a business or undertaking must ensure workers are suitably trained, equipped, and supervised. This is a duty that applies to all workers, regardless of their age, and includes apprentices.

Failure to comply with this duty will lead to regulatory action being taken, including prosecution, and may result in substantial monetary penalties.

Apprentices must be supervised by a suitably qualified person. Apprentices need varying levels of supervision as they acquire skills and gain confidence.

Supervisors should determine the level of supervision required following a risk assessment of the work health and safety issues and the level of competency of the apprentice for the tasks to be completed.

First and second year apprentices typically require direct supervision. The apprentice should only move from direct supervision to indirect supervision for those skills where they have demonstrated competence.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Every worker in South Australia has the right to come home safely to their families and loves ones at the end of each day.

Falls from height are the second highest cause of worker fatalities, accounting for 29 deaths Australia-wide in 2023.

There needs to be a stronger focus in the community on managing the risks of working at heights to ensure that workplaces are safe.

Attribute to SafeWork SA Executive Director Glenn Farrell

This national figure for falls from heights increased significantly in 2023, up from 17 fatalities the previous year.

The dangers of working from heights are well-known and the consequences of non-compliance can be deadly.

SafeWork SA is urging all businesses to revisit their plans for working from heights to ensure compliance with their responsibilities under WHS legislation and to keep their workers safe.

Attribute to Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

The South Australian Skills Commission is partnering with SafeWork SA to ensure all workplaces are safe environments where apprentices and trainees are protected.

Many apprentices and trainees are entering the workplace for the first time, they lack a genuine understanding of safe ways of working and need to be directly supported when undertaking tasks.

Ensuring their safety requires appropriate supervision, on-the-job training, and mentoring from employers to help them navigate the workplace.

When workplaces are secure and supportive, apprentices and trainees are more likely to excel, return home safely from work and ultimately remain committed to completing their apprenticeship.