Posh Napkin Promotion Adds Panache to Holiday Gifts, Powering ‘Giving Month’ Donations for Conservation Wild's Jaguars

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It takes a Big Heart to be a Conservation advocate for a Big Cat: the Jaguar.April Kelly, Founder and Executive Director of Conservation Wild wears her heart on her sleeve. This passionate conservation biologist and anthropologist's huge heartfelt love for these breathtakingly beautiful cats makes her one of their fiercest protectors.Threats to the Jaguar’s habitat need help and support.It’s “Giving Month” and there’s no better, more powerful way to help fund her preservation work. Here’s how to raise awareness and assistance, while raising a glass to help protect the mighty, magnificent Jaguar.Purchase a set of the hand-painted,Jaguar watercolor cocktail napkins designed by Leeann Lavin, host of Ladies Who Lunch Conversations, a videocast dedicated to highlighting inspiring women, where April was a featured guest recently.As an homage to April and her incredible conservation work, Leeann created the artful cocktail napkins featuring April’s favorite cocktail, the classic Gin and Tonic, with the Jaguar’s tail strikingly wrapped around the glass ~ as a kind of exotic cocktail swizzle stick, a stylish accessory to the drink’s garnish. The Jaguar’s distinctive rosettes (spots) cascade down one side of the watercolor composition. The artful Jaguar beverage napkins are available for purchase on Garden Glamour by Duchess Designs Shop“I was so inspired by April’s passion and dedication to a more holistic, sustainable approach to conservation by preserving the animals and the plants ~ species that evolved together ~ that I was moved to design these unique watercolor cocktail napkins to highlight her incredible work,” Leeann explained. “At the same time, the Jaguar cocktail napkins can surely help spark a very special cocktail party conversation making Happy Hours even happier!” Leeann added.As a Hostess gift and/or stocking stuffer for the animal lover, naturalist, art enthusiast, or favorite tippler, the posh Jaguar cocktail napkins also add a touch of elegance to every Happy Hour. Leeann notes, “Just think of the stories they will inspire…”Fun Fact:Unlike other Big Cats, the mighty Jaguar not only likes water but they’re excellent swimmers!Which makes the link to the Jaguar and a refreshing drink yet another cocktail party bon mot one can share with guests while serving drinks with the Jaguar napkin!Purchase the Jaguar Cocktail Napkins during Giving Month and all sales will go to Conservation Wild’s noble efforts.The Beverage Napkins are Hand Painted, WaterColors. They come in a set of 12, 2-ply, 5x5" and are lovingly wrapped in ribbon & an organza gift bag.They are inspired & meticulously crafted napkins; artfully designed to add a touch of elegance to any Happy Hour. The Jaguar Cocktail Napkins are available in Shop at Garden Glamour by Duchess Designs.December is National Giving MonthNational Giving Month celebrates the generosity that unites people of all ideologies.Buying the custom-designed Jaguar Napkins is a win/win."Our supporters are our lifeline. Without the help of people like you, those who are passionate about protecting wildlife and nature, none of our work would be possible.With Giving Month as a catalyst, we are reaching out to offer you the opportunity to make a real impact and difference in conservation while receiving a stylish gift for your holiday gatherings,” April explained.“These beautiful Jaguar napkins featuring my favorite cocktail are a great way to do that,” she said.April added, “I'd like to thank Leeann for her generous contribution to our cause. I always say, ‘Women supporting women are an unstoppable force.’ Leeann is a perfect example of women working together to help change the world. Thank you, ‘Duchess,’ for your continued support! And a very big thank you to all of our past and present donors."Conservation WildSupport is more about connections and being part of a noble community. A purchase ~ and ultimately becoming a donor ~ will help champion the sincere and intimate defense of the jaguar and other endangered species.April has led a team of Conservation “Wild” women who work to combine Conservation and Culture. This is what makes their efforts unique: protecting biocultural diversity by saving species of wildlife while supporting local and Indigenous communities around the world.Big Cat LoveThe name “jaguar” originates from the Tupi and Guarani languages of South America; meaning “true, fierce beast and he who kills in one leap.” The majestic jaguar is a symbol of power for many Latin-American cultures, representing the power of nature and seen as the protector of the rainforest.Jaguars play an important role in maintaining the structure and function of the ecosystems they inhabit. As top predators, they help to keep a balance in the food chain, promoting healthy ecosystems.Jaguars are apex predators mainly active during the night and require a large amount of territory to survive. Unfortunately, these felines are suffering due to Habitat loss, Poaching, Human Conflict, and Loss of their prey due to the same issues. Rinse. Repeat… Conservation Wild offers a better solution.Deforestation and agricultural activities have been encroaching on jaguar territory, slowly shrinking their range and isolating populations from one another.Conservation Wild utilizes a unique, three-part strategy to help preserve wildlife and cultural communities:• Enhance ~ protection and preservation of wildlife populations along with local Indigenous communities• Experience ~ via immersive fieldwork Expeditions to experience conservation first-hand.• Exchange ~ through education and outreach, telling the local populations’ stories ~ manifesting their wisdom and ancestral knowledge about connections to nature and wildlife, for mutual harmony and protection rather than exploitationApril is a conservation biologist/anthropologist, wildlife filmmaker, children's book author, expedition leader and international flight attendant. She has Bachelor’s degrees in Anthropology and Geography from the University of North Texas and a Master’s degree in Zoology/Wildlife and Environmental Conservation from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She has spent over a decade working in remote jungles, oceans, mountains and savannahs all over the world including fieldwork expeditions in Borneo, Namibia, Brazil, Ecuador, and Nepal.Mother Nature thanks you.To schedule an interview, contact:April: +1 (817) 903-1510

