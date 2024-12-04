Roaming Hunger Expands Corporate Catering Capabilities with Acquisition of Cater2.me

Combination Creates a Unique, End-to-End Solution for Clients and Vendors Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roaming Hunger , North America’s largest food truck catering service, today announces the acquisition of Cater2.me , the nation’s premier provider of fully-managed, corporate catering programs for businesses of all sizes looking to create community through shared meals. This strategic acquisition strengthens Roaming Hunger’s office catering capabilities by combining Roaming Hunger’s extensive network of over 20,000 food trucks and other mobile food offerings with Cater2.me’s leading catering technology, network of restaurants and chefs across the country, and ability to create customized office catering solutions in top markets across the US.“From my first conversations with Alex Lorton and Zach Yungst, Cater2.me’s founders, it was clear how complementary our two mission-driven businesses were and how impactful a combination would be for our core stakeholders,” states Greg Liberman, Roaming Hunger’s CEO. “Cater2.me’s mission aligns perfectly with Roaming Hunger’s mission to inspire authentic relationships through unforgettable live experiences. As a result, I could not be more thrilled to welcome Alex, Zach and the rest of the Cater2.me team to our growing family. Through a tireless commitment to providing exceptional experiences for its corporate clients and food service partners, Cater2.me has established loyal client and vendor bases, and we are excited to put these two businesses together to continue to provide innovative solutions to businesses across the country.”Founded in San Francisco in 2010, Cater2.me has grown to become a trusted national catering partner for corporations of all sizes, helping companies across the country strengthen corporate culture by connecting team members with one another and their local food community through daily in-office meal programs, employee activations, corporate events, and office snack programs. The company’s customer-driven solutions blend in-market account management, top-quality providers and user-friendly technology to deliver unparalleled service and engagement."Since founding Cater2.me, we've helped thousands of companies across the US strengthen corporate culture and community through engaging shared meals. Joining forces with Roaming Hunger significantly expands our reach and provides new opportunities to create unique, innovative and exciting offerings for both our clients and entrepreneurial food service partners,” states both Cater2.me Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Zach Yungst and Alex Lorton. “We’re honored to partner with Roaming Hunger to expand our impact, continue to deliver on our shared mission, and provide even more value to clients and food partners in the years ahead.”The partnership, backed by Roaming Hunger’s majority owner, Shore Capital Partners, also reflects Shore’s continued investment, in the form of both capital and strategic resources, in the Roaming Hunger platform. The acquisition also further underscores Shore’s demonstrated commitment to building industry-leading food and beverage businesses.The unique combination of Roaming Hunger’s food truck platform and Cater2.me’s in-office catering services provides a unique, fully-integrated offering for any corporate client. Following the acquisition, Cater2.me will continue to operate under its existing brand while being able to immediately leverage the additional resources and offerings of the Roaming Hunger platform. The Roaming Hunger and Cater2.me teams will each have access to the other’s capabilities and will closely collaborate to identify further opportunities to integrate and leverage each other’s strengths to provide additional value to businesses across the country.###ABOUT ROAMING HUNGERRoaming Hunger’s mission is to inspire authentic relationships through unforgettable live experiences. Since its founding in 2009, Roaming Hunger has grown into the leading platform connecting over 20,000 food trucks, trailers, carts and pop-ups with event hosts across North America. Roaming Hunger offers innovative catering, concessions, and event solutions that support food entrepreneurs and enrich local communities in the process. In addition, through its experiential marketing division, RMNG, Roaming Hunger leverages its expertise in mobility to bring brands to life through memorable activations that create unexpected moments in unexpected places. Learn more at https://roaminghunger.com and https://rmng.co ABOUT CATER2.MECater2.me is a nationally recognized innovator in helping organizations create community through shared meals. Since 2010, Cater2.me’s meal programs have connected companies with authentic local food providers, enabling organizations to tap into and support their local communities while delivering exciting and engaging meals to their staff. Through Cater2.me’s customer-focused approach, industry-leading technology, and national vendor partnerships, Cater2.me has supported thousands of leading companies with bespoke solutions for any and all food-related catering needs. For more information, visit https://cater2.me ABOUT SHORE CAPITALShore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has $9.1 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com

