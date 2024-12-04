AHA releases 2025 Environmental Scan with key data and trends affecting health care

The AHA Dec. 3 released its 2025 Environmental Scan, a resource offering a comprehensive look at key data and insights shaping the health care landscape. It is designed to help hospitals and health systems explore important issues with staff, leaders, boards and community stakeholders.

“We are excited to share this valuable tool, which contains data, surveys, trends, thought leadership and educational resources, illustrating some of the top issues facing our field,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “The Scan can help you plan for the future within your organization and consider ways our field can move forward together.”

The 2025 Environmental Scan covers a variety of topics, including:

The state of hospital and health system financial stability and operational issues.

Workforce dynamics, from vacancy rates and remote work trends to tech-driven advancements.

Insights and analyses related to quality, safety, value-based payment models, care transformation strategies and consumerism.

The 2025 Environmental Scan is sponsored by B.E. Smith, an AMN Healthcare company. Visit AHA’s webpage to download the Environmental Scan. On the webpage, AHA members also can access a PowerPoint presentation designed to help share these insights with various stakeholders, including members of the community.