A provincial state memorial service for former premier John Horgan will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the Q Centre in Colwood, starting at 1 p.m.
Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, Premier David Eby and other dignitaries will be in attendance.
The service will include religious components by Rev. Dr. Keith Howard, musical interludes and words of remembrance.
The public is welcome to attend. Information about how members of the public can obtain entry will be released in the coming days.
Arrangements for media coverage are being made. Details will be forthcoming.
https://news.gov.bc.ca/31810
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Provincial state memorial service planned for former premier John Horgan
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.