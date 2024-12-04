A Community United: Hospice Vaughan’s Hearts Gala to Illuminate Love and Compassion

Join Hospice Vaughan's Hearts Gala on Feb 28, 2025, for a magical night of love, legacy & support. Help raise $1M for compassionate end-of-life care.

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, February 28, 2025, join us for a celebration of life, love and legacy as Hospice Vaughan – The Mario & Nick Cortellucci Hospice Palliative Care Centre of Excellence - hosts its annual Hearts Gala. This magical evening will celebrate the strength of our community and the enduring love that binds us, all while supporting a cause that touches every life.

Under the theme "Love Lives On, A Night of Enchantment," the Gala aims to raise $1 million to bridge the critical funding gap in providing exceptional end-of-life care. Hospice Vaughan, a pillar of the community since 1995, offers compassionate care and support to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses. Through its 12-bed clinical residence and community programs, Hospice Vaughan ensures dignity, comfort, and compassionate care for all—free of charge.

"Our hospice is a place where love transcends loss, where dignity meets compassion," said Maria Tatangelo, event chair and a dedicated volunteer of Hospice Vaughan. "Through this Gala, we’re not just fundraising; we’re building a future where no one faces their final moments alone."

Guests will enjoy a multi-course gourmet dinner, premium top-shelf bar, and spectacular entertainment. Heartwarming surprises, including testimonials from families who’ve found solace in the hospice, will leave an indelible mark on all who attend. It’s also an opportunity to learn more about the Care for a Day initiative, which allows donors to sponsor hospice care in memory of loved ones. "Care for a Day provides donors with a tangible charitable goal, you can support a full day of care, a full week or more – and honour the legacy of your loved ones. When we all come together, we can bridge the funding gap and support hospice Vaughan for years to come," added Toula Murchie, Director of Philanthropy.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Hospice Vaughan’s Heart Gala is an opportunity to make a lasting impact while promoting your business in front of over 1,200 attendees and a broad network of supporters. Past sponsors have praised the event as a powerful way to connect with the community. "Supporting Hospice Vaughan has been one of the most rewarding decisions for our company. It’s more than sponsorship—it’s about making a real difference," shared a corporate partner. Sponsorship packages are available at hospicevaughan.com/gala.

Funds raised from the Gala will ensure the continuation of physical, psychological and emotional care to those living with life limiting illness and their family members, helping navigate the end-of life transition and supporting them with grief counseling and therapeutic programming.

Event Details:

• Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

• Time: 6:00 PM – 1:00 AM

• Venue: Paramount EventSpace, 222 Rowntree Dairy Rd, Woodbridge

• Tickets and Sponsorships: hospicevaughan.com/gala

Limited Availability: Tickets are selling fast—reserve yours today to be part of this unforgettable evening of royal enchantment. For more information or to donate, contact events@hospicevaughan.com. Together, let’s create an evening to truly remember—and a future of compassionate care for those who need it most in our community.

