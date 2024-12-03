446th AW Leadership visits Team McChord Airmen supporting ODF

446th Airlift Wing leadership recently returned from Christchurch, New Zealand, where they connected with Airmen from the 446th and 62d Airlift Wings to recognize the Airmen and gain further insight into the critical role of Team McChord in Operation Deep Freeze.

Operation Deep Freeze supports the National Science Foundation by transporting equipment and personnel to Antarctica, enabling groundbreaking scientific research on the continent.

McChord’s commitment to ODF spans an impressive 26 years, during which the 446th and 62d AW have served as the primary airlift provider for resupply missions and personnel transport in Antarctica. The crews come together to form the 304th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron.

“Witnessing the absolutely amazing relationship between the 62d AW and the 446th AW airmen execute and maintain the ODF mission over the years is one of the truest examples of Total Force Integration I have ever seen,” said, Col. Joseph Vanoni, 446th AW wing commander.

During their visit, Vanoni and Chief Master Sgt. James Bolling, 446th AW command chief, spent valuable time learning the responsibilities and challenges of operating in the coldest, windiest, most inhospitable continent on the globe. As such, each trip down to the frozen continent requires careful planning and coordination as weather changes quickly at the bottom of the world.

Leadership gained first-hand experience of those operations as Vanoni flew two missions into Antarctica, often referred to as “The Ice.”

“As a C-17 pilot, the Ice Mission is something I watched from afar for years and never thought I would be a part of,” said Vanoni. “Watching this team execute flawlessly and getting to be on Antarctica is something that ranks near the top of all of my C-17 experiences.”

Bolling, after receiving training from the maintenance team, marshalled Vanoni’s C-17 Globemaster III out onto the taxiway, demonstrating collaboration and teamwork.

The visit highlighted the dedication and expertise of the Airmen who efforts are essential to the success of the unique and demanding mission.

“The work these Airmen do in support of the National Science Foundation is remarkable,” said Bolling. “It’s an honor to witness their professionalism and commitment.”

Vanoni echoed Bolling’s thoughts.

“Their complete professionalism and total drive to execute the mission is second to none,” he exclaimed. “I have flown combat airdrops, conducted missions around the world, and participated in large joint exercises. The pilots, loadmasters, and maintainers work as one team to execute a complicated mission; and they make it look easy.”

Operation Deep Freeze continues to demonstrate the Air Force’s readiness and capability to support scientific exploration in some of the harshest conditions on Earth and is a prime example of how the 446th AW produces ready Airmen to project power into the Pacific.