Miami-Based MCO Construction Company Announces New Location Opening to Serve the Tri-County Area

Opening this new office marks a significant milestone for MCO Construction” — Founder and President Ann McNeill

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCO Construction and Services, Inc., a premier provider of construction management services in South Florida, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location at 13499 Biscayne Blvd, CU215, North Miami, FL 33181. Local businesses, government representatives, and community leaders are invited to join the celebration, which will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, office tour, and networking opportunities.

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Time: 12:00 pm

Where: 13499 Biscayne Boulevard, CU215 North Miami, FL 33181

Strategically situated to better serve Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, the new office represents MCO Construction’s continued commitment to excellence in project delivery and collaboration with local businesses and government agencies.

MCO Construction is a well-known and well-respected company that prides itself on being “a small company with a large presence.”

Founded and led by visionary entrepreneur Ann McNeill, MCO Construction has built a solid reputation over the past forty years as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality infrastructure, transportation, and utility projects.

McNeill, a trailblazer in the construction industry and one of the few Black women owners of a general contracting firm in the region, is renowned for her leadership, community involvement, and unwavering commitment to empowering minority and women-owned businesses within the industry.

“Opening this new office marks a significant milestone for MCO Construction,” said McNeill. “It positions us to expand our capacity and strengthen our partnerships with construction companies and government agencies across the tri-county area. Our team is excited to continue delivering innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions that enhance the communities we serve.”

The new facility will house expanded project management and administrative offices with a dedicated team laser-focused on serving the specialized needs of the region’s airports, transit systems, and water utility agencies. MCO Construction has an extensive history of collaborating with these entities to ensure projects are completed on time, within budget, and with an emphasis on safety and environmental responsibility.

MCO Construction’s new location will serve as a hub for its growing portfolio of services, which include:

Staff Augmentation: Expertise in a range of construction disciplines for both public and private sectors.

Infrastructure Development: Supporting critical projects such as roadway improvements, airport expansions, and transit systems.

Water Utility Projects: Specialized construction management services for water treatment facilities, stormwater management, and pipeline construction.

About MCO Construction Company:

MCO Construction is a Miami-based leader in construction and contracting services dedicated to building stronger communities across South Florida. Led by Ann McNeill, the company prides itself on innovation, integrity, and inclusivity, consistently exceeding client expectations.

About Ann McNeill Founder:

Ann McNeill is the President of MCO Construction and Services Inc., MCO Consulting, Inc., Constructively Speaking, Inc., on the Board of Directors for Better Investing, and Founder of the National Association of Black Women in Construction (NABWIC).

Ann McNeill is also the Founder and President/CEO of the International Mastermind Association, an organization that helps people create work/life balance through goal setting and financial empowerment.

As an influencer, Ann uses her voice in countless arenas and has been featured in many newspapers and magazines, including Success Magazine and the Miami Herald. She was also the cover story for USA Today, Black Enterprise, and ABC World News, and was featured on Channel 10.

