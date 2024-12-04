Conch Shell Productions Announces CSP New Works Fest 2024: Celebrating Emerging Caribbean Voices in Theater

Writers of CSP News Fest Plays: Petron B., Magaly Colimon, AnJu Hyppolite, and Anthony Othello Pratt, Jr.

Conch Shell Productions Inc. announces their annual CSP New Works Fest 2024, featuring staged readings of exciting new plays by Caribbean heritage writers.

The purpose of art is to lay bare the questions that have been concealed by the answers” — James Baldwin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conch Shell Productions Inc. is thrilled to announce their annual fundraiser, the CSP New Works Fest 2024, featuring staged readings of exciting new plays by Petron Brown, Magaly Colimon, AnJu Hyppolite, and Anthony Othello Pratt, Jr.. This year’s festival will be co-presented in partnership with the esteemed HB Studio and made possible in part by the ARTNY Small Theatre Fund Grant and NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.📅 Date/Time: December 6th at 7pm; December 7th at 2pm📍 Location: HB Playwright Theater 124 Bank Street, NY, NY 10014🎟️ Tickets: $20 Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/csp-new-works-fest-24-one-act-play-fest-tickets-1077511689469?aff=oddtdtcreator The CSP New Works Fest 2024 is more than just an opportunity to experience fresh and compelling works—it’s a celebration of diverse voices and stories that resonate across cultures and communities. Each one act play reflects the rich perspectives of its writers, offering audiences a glimpse into innovative narratives that challenge, inspire, and entertain.ABOUT THE ONE ACT PLAYSBEGIN THE END written by Magaly ColimonSet in a dystopian future, the survival of humanity above ground is dictated by genetic modifications overseen by artificial intelligence. Beneath the surface, an underground group of renegade humans, who possess the ability to self-procreate, wages war against the oppressive AI-controlled establishment. A genetically modified human Knower, faces off against the formidable cis-female Queen of Bridge in a battle that will determine the fate of humanity.Genre: Sci Fi, dramaThemes: AI vs Humanity; Nature vs. Nurture; ChoiceHEIR JONES written by Anthony Othello Pratt, JrIn HEIR JONES, the story of Brutus Jones continues through his son, Junior, who struggles to escape the shadow of his father’s legacy while navigating a life down on his luck. Exploring themes of ancestry, capitalism, and legacy, this thought-provoking drama asks: Are sons destined to fall into the same traps as their absent fathers?Themes: Ancestry, Capitalism, LegacyGenre: DramaTrigger warnings: Use of racial and profane epithetsLOR written by AnJu HyppoliteLOR centers on Esperanza, a woman navigating the depths of grief and the struggle to reconnect with herself and her community. Set against the backdrop of a group therapy session, the story transitions from the chaos of Esperanza’s home to the structure and solace of a healing space. Anchored by the red chaise—a poignant symbol of transformation—Esperanza’s vulnerability opens the door to self-discovery and connection.Genre: DramaThemes: Grief, Community, healing, RitualAUGUST WILSON IS A RADICAL! OR BODIES written by Petron B.The students of the Black Theatre Student Association at USM are gearing up for their final showcase of the year. Traditionally, the organization has always featured “A Night of August Wilson Monologues.” But this year, Daveed—a passionate and ambitious student—proposes something far more radical: an auction of their bodies to the white students on campus (and maybe the Black students, too).Genre: ComedyThemes: Intersections of power, performance, race, and art.Proceeds from this event will directly support Conch Shell Productions’ 2025 general operations, ensuring the continued success of our CSP Artist Collective new work development program, workshop readings, and more.CSP New Works Fest is presented in partnership with HB Studio.About Conch Shell Productions Inc:Conch Shell Productions Inc is a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization dedicated to supporting and amplifying the voices of Caribbean heritage artists who create innovative, socially conscious works. To learn more and support their mission go to, www.conchshellproductions.com About HB StudioHB Studio is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports vigorous, lifelong practice in the theater arts based on a solid foundation of practical training. The Studio was conceived as a place where artists at all stages of their careers could continue to work and train between engagements, supported and challenged by their more experienced colleagues, in a space free from pressures related to commercial success. HB Studio is open to any person with a serious interest in the theater and its related disciplines. www.hbstudio.org

Get to know Conch Shell Productions Inc

