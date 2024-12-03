MagDrive Partners with Williams Valve Corp to Introduce Industry’s First Magnetically Actuated Zero-Emission Valves

MagDrive Technologies is the pioneer of leak-free valve drives

MagDrive announces newest licensing partner during Valve World Expo this week in Dusseldorf, Germany

Partnering with Williams Valve Corp is an exciting step forward in our mission to redefine what’s possible in fluid control.” — Nick Runyon, CEO MagDrive Technologies

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MagDrive Technologies, a global leader in magnetically actuated valve technology, announced a strategic licensing partnership with Williams Valve Corp , manufacturer of Naval and Industrial valves during Valve World Expo today in Dusseldorf, Germany. This collaboration will bring MagDrive’s revolutionary zero-emission valve technology to Williams Valve’s extensive product catalog, making Williams the first in the industry to offer magnetically actuated valves to customers worldwide.Through this licensing agreement, Williams Valve will integrate MagDrive’s patented, zero-emission technology into its existing lineup, delivering cutting-edge solutions to industries requiring high-performance and environmentally sustainable fluid control systems. The partnership aligns with both companies’ commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and addressing the increasing demand for zero emission industrial valves.“Partnering with Williams Valve Corp is an exciting step forward in our mission to redefine what’s possible in fluid control,” said Nick Runyon, CEO of MagDrive Technologies. “Their established market presence and manufacturing expertise will accelerate the adoption of zero-emission technology, setting a new path forward for magnetically actuated valves.”Nick Sherman, President of Williams Valve Corp, echoed these sentiments: “This partnership represents a pivotal moment for our industry. By incorporating MagDrive’s innovative technology, we can offer our customers a truly unique product that meets the highest standards of efficiency, reliability, and environmental stewardship.”Key Features of the Partnership Include:Industry-First Technology: Williams Valve Corp will become the first company to offer magnetically actuated zero-emission valves, powered by MagDrive’s patented technology.Enhanced Environmental Compliance: The technology encapsulates fugitive emissions, ensuring superior environmental performance and adherence to stringent regulatory standards.Expanding Market Reach: Together, MagDrive and Williams will broaden access to sustainable valve solutions across multiple sectors, including chemical processing, oil and gas, and manufacturing.The collaboration will enable Williams Valve to deliver its first magnetically actuated zero-emission valve models within 18 months. Both companies anticipate this product line will redefine industry norms, offering unmatched safety, efficiency, and sustainability.For more information about MagDrive Technologies, please visit https://magdrive.tech . To learn more about Williams Valve Corp, visit https://www.williamsvalve.com Media Contact:Press Relationsinfo@magdrive.tech

