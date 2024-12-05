Primior announces Gaia, a blockchain and AI-powered platform for secure, global asset tokenization and investment

Introducing Gaia by Primior: Unlock the power of tokenized asset investment with cutting-edge blockchain technology

Primior announces Gaia, a new platform for easy, secure asset tokenization, enabling global investment in real estate and beyond

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global digital asset market reached $1.3 trillion in 2023, significantly shifting toward tokenized investments. Primior is excited to announce the development of Gaia , a revolutionary platform designed to transform investment in real-world assets (RWAs). Leveraging advanced blockchain and AI technologies, Gaia aims to democratize access to investment opportunities, enabling fractional ownership, enhanced liquidity, and global participation.Beyond real estate, Gaia will offer investment opportunities in private equity, gold, bonds, and other RWAs. By breaking down traditional barriers, Gaia is set to provide a secure and efficient investment experience for both asset sponsors and investors.Transforming Investment Through Cutting-Edge TechnologyThe development of Gaia focuses on integrating blockchain and AI technologies to create a seamless, compliant infrastructure for asset tokenization. Key features include:• Smart contract automation for regulatory compliance and transaction efficiency.• Cross-border payment systems for global accessibility.• Real-time cap table and portfolio management tools for streamlined operations.• Multi-layer security architecture to ensure robust protection of investor and sponsor assets.Building on its proven track record of tokenizing $52 million in U.S. real estate assets across two successful raises via the USP token Primior is creating Gaia as a next-generation marketplace that bridges traditional and digital investment ecosystems.A Marketplace for Investors and SponsorsGaia is designed to serve the needs of both asset sponsors and investors:• For sponsors, Gaia offers a platform to tokenize equity, raise capital, and manage investor relations efficiently. By leveraging blockchain and AI, it reduces compliance costs and connects sponsors with international investors.• For investors, Gaia provides a user-friendly marketplace to invest in tokenized assets with no minimum thresholds. A future licensed secondary market will enable unrestricted trading, enhancing liquidity and flexibility.Inspired by the Success of USPGaia’s development builds upon the success of Primior’s USP token, which provides fractional ownership of a professionally managed U.S. real estate portfolio. Powered by the Ethereum blockchain, USP has already democratized real estate investment, offering a scalable and secure way to hedge against inflation and achieve diversification.A Vision for the Future of InvestmentMarket projections indicate that asset tokenization could unlock $16.1 trillion in previously illiquid assets by 2030. Gaia positions Primior at the forefront of this transformation, with a focus on regulatory compliance, security, and accessibility.The development of Gaia represents a significant step toward reshaping how assets are owned and traded, providing new opportunities for investors and sponsors alike. As development progresses, Primior remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower global participation in the digital investment landscape

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.