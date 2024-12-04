Bat Lanyard Set to Release New Single 'It’s OK'

It's OK single

Bat Lanyard moving to the next chapter in their Musical Story

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact:Bat LanyardMatt Thompson and Nick DavisPhone Number: +1 (214) 240-5458Email: bat@batlanyard.comWebsite: batlanyard.comBat Lanyard Set to Release New Single “It’s OK” – Moving to the next chapter in their Musical StoryBat Lanyard, a band known for their innovative sound that combines multiple genres into a melodic blend of coldwave, new wave, shoegaze, dreampop, and a little bit of 70s soft rock, is excited to announce the release of their highly anticipated new single, “It’s OK”. The track will be available on all major streaming platforms on December 6th, 2024.“It’s OK” is the continued evolution of Bat Lanyard’s artistic journey, showcasing their ability to blend with thought-provoking lyrics and captivating melodies. Founding member, Matt Thompson, continues to expertly produce their soaring sound with production support from co-member Nick Davis. Following their July visit to LaFabrique Studios in St Remy De Provence, France at a Mix With The Masters session facilitated by the illustrious Producer, Tony Hoffer, Matt stated, “That week-long deep dive into mixing and production sent us around a groundbreaking corner, promising to resonate with both current and new listeners”..Nick says, “We’ve never felt more comfortable with a song title, both in the basics, that this is the chorus, but also that it fully expresses the meaning of ‘It’s OK’, which evokes a sense of disorientation and struggle, reflecting themes of uncertainty but ultimately acceptance.”As for meaning; Listeners will hear “It’s OK" suggesting a reassurance, indicating that despite the chaos and challenges faced—symbolized by feelings of spinning or sinking—there's an underlying acceptance of the situation. References to "thinking" and "invention" imply the complexity of thoughts and emotions that come with personal growth or introspection, while the lines about "intention" and "opinion" suggest that external factors and judgments can weigh heavily, but ultimately, the message seems to lean toward accepting life's unpredictability. The crescendo of OK emphasizes a moment of realization, where one might finally gain clarity or understanding, represented by the "curtain." Overall, the lyrics capture a journey through confusion and the gradual acceptance of one’s circumstances, conveying that it’s okay to feel lost at times.The accompanying lyric video for “It’s OK” will premiere in mid-December and promises to be a visual feast that plays off the imagery of their first album, once again featuring the beautiful North American bird, the Cardinal.Bat Lanyard will also celebrate their release with a listening party - announcement of details to follow on batlanyard.com. Please stay connected with Bat Lanyard through their social media channels for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more exciting announcements.About Bat Lanyard:Nick Davis and Matt Thompson met at college in Norman, Oklahoma. They played in a handful of cover / original alt rock bands, playing local clubs and parties most-often under the name 13 Days, and produced a 6-song EP, called Big Oak.After Oklahoma, Matt Thompson went on to front the Dallas, Texas based band Quickserv Johnny and cut two albums on Rainmaker Records and had singles in regular rotation on Dallas and national college radio stations while touring the region. Nick & Matt stayed in contact and played a small handful of local Dallas shows with the band Fred Scott.Nick & Matt continued to collaborate on songwriting, even while Matt was continuing to produce music solo, eventually becoming Bat Lanyard.Bat Lanyard is soft rock electronica dream pop metal alt pop.For more information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact Matt Thompson at bat@batlanyard.com.### END ###

