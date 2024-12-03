Tessell to Showcase RDS+++ Solution, Enhanced with New AWS FSx for NetApp ONTAP Integration, at re:Invent 2024

re:Invent attendees can experience live demos of the enhanced solution, exclusive offers and prizes, and connect with Tessell’s experts at Booth #1953

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , the leading next-generation database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that helps startups and enterprises accelerate data and application modernization journeys at scale, will be exhibiting this week at AWS re:Invent 2024 , taking place from December 2-6 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marks Tessell’s second consecutive year attending and sponsoring the world’s largest cloud computing event.

Attendees are invited to visit Tessell at Booth #1953 from December 3-5 to explore the capabilities of its RDS+++ solution, enhanced with the new integration of AWS FSx for NetApp ONTAP . Built on NetApp’s ONTAP in AWS, FSx for ONTAP delivers high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective storage for demanding database workloads. This addition reinforces Tessell’s mission to provide customers with unparalleled choice across cloud platforms, database engines, and infrastructure layers. With support for Azure NetApp Files already in place, Tessell now enables businesses to deploy database services on ONTAP solutions across both AWS and Azure.

The integration of FSx for ONTAP ensures enhanced efficiency and flexibility for database management. Tessell’s managed DBaaS offers high availability with multi-AZ replication, application-consistent backup and recovery, advanced cloning capabilities, and comprehensive monitoring for optimized database operations. Leveraging FSx for ONTAP’s performance features—including NVMe storage, protocol flexibility, and cost optimization—Tessell empowers customers to efficiently manage mission-critical applications while minimizing costs and maximizing scalability.

“As an AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Partner, we’re thrilled to return to AWS re:Invent and offer an exclusive first look at our new integration of AWS FSx for NetApp ONTAP,” said Bakul Banthia, Co-Founder of Tessell. “Our mission is to empower organizations with the tools and expertise they need to simplify database management, modernize applications, and achieve operational excellence in the cloud.”

Tessell’s RDS+++ solution is a sophisticated platform for managing cloud-based relational databases, focusing on scalability, efficiency, and multi-cloud compatibility. It simplifies database management across AWS, Azure, and soon, Google Cloud, providing a centralized dashboard for operations. The solution is particularly tailored for enterprises aiming to reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) while optimizing database performance.

Key features include:

Multi-Cloud Integration: RDS+++ allows organizations to manage databases spread across various cloud platforms seamlessly, reducing vendor lock-in and enhancing flexibility.

Automated Operations: With functionalities like automated backups, snapshots, and streamlined import/export capabilities, RDS+++ minimizes manual intervention and operational overhead.

High Performance: It supports intensive database workloads with advanced benchmarking tools, making it suitable for industries with demanding data requirements, such as transportation and healthcare.

Cost Optimization: Tessell has helped organizations reduce database-related costs significantly—up to 45% in some cases—by modernizing infrastructure and streamlining operations

What to Expect at Tessell's Booth (#1953):

Live Demos: Experience the power of Tessell’s RDS+++ solution for managing databases like Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, and Milvus with unparalleled efficiency.

Experience the power of Tessell’s RDS+++ solution for managing databases like Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, and Milvus with unparalleled efficiency. Exclusive Offers: Learn about Tessell’s tailored solutions and gain access to no-cost Proof of Concept (POC) opportunities for eligible companies.

Learn about Tessell’s tailored solutions and gain access to no-cost Proof of Concept (POC) opportunities for eligible companies. Raffles & Giveaways: Participate in exciting raffles to win top-tier prizes, including drones, headphones, and other premium swag.

Participate in exciting raffles to win top-tier prizes, including drones, headphones, and other premium swag. Networking: Connect with Tessell’s database experts and cloud architects to discuss your unique challenges and modernization goals.

Tessell’s participation and sponsorship at AWS re:Invent reinforces its commitment to driving innovation in database management. By leveraging the high-performance capabilities of NVMe cloud storage, Tessell empowers organizations to handle demanding production workloads and achieve greater economic efficiency.

Tessell was recently named one of CRN’s Stellar Startup Big Data Vendors of 2024 . Other recent recognitions include CRN’s 2024 Big Data 100 , 2024 Tech Innovator Award , and 2023 Stellar Startups List .

For more information about Tessell’s involvement in AWS re:Invent 2024 and to schedule a one-on-one session with our experts, please visit https://www.tessell.com/events/aws-re-invent-2024 .





About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud-native Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) that functions seamlessly on AWS and Azure. It offers policy-driven self-service access, DevOps integration, production monitoring, and user-friendly cloud management features to customers using PostgreSQL, MySQL, MS SQL Server, and Oracle database engines. With Tessell, users can enjoy these benefits without the hassle of deploying and maintaining the underlying infrastructure

Additionally, Tessell leverages the cloud's high-performance storage capabilities to handle demanding production workloads effectively and maximize the economic advantages of database consolidation.

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Tessell

len@firecrackerpr.com

Tessell's RDS+++ Solution on Display at AWS re:Invent 2024 Come check us out at Booth # 1953 for the best that we have to offer! Our database experts will be on hand to showcase Tessell's capabilites and technical deepdives. We also have top shelf raffles, giveaways, prizes, and much more!

