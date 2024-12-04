Isaac Health Awarded National Telehealth Accreditation from The Joint Commission

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Health has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approvalfor Telehealth Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care at the highest standards.Isaac Health underwent a rigorous review process by The Joint Commission. The evaluation spanned critical areas including clinical policies and procedures, emergency management, leadership, information management, documentation, health equity, and patient care delivery. The thorough review highlighted Isaac Health’s adherence to the highest standards of care and its commitment to maintaining robust systems that support exceptional patient outcomes.The Joint Commission’s telehealth accreditation program was developed for healthcare organizations that exclusively provide care services via telehealth. The program’s standards are developed in collaboration with healthcare experts, providers, and patients, leveraging scientific evidence and expert consensus to ensure organizations not only meet but exceed benchmarks in safety, quality, and equity.“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Isaac Health for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”"This accreditation is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our team and their dedication to delivering the highest quality brain health and dementia care through telehealth,” said Joel Salinas, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Isaac Health. “At Isaac Health, we continuously strive to improve our systems and processes to ensure patients and their families receive safe, compassionate, and effective care. Earning The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval affirms our commitment to excellence and inspires us to push forward in redefining what’s possible in providing care for persons living with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.”Isaac Health’s recognition underscores its dedication to maintaining care processes that prioritize patient safety and quality. The organization remains committed to leveraging telehealth to provide accessible, world-class brain health and dementia care.For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.