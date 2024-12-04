Cognella Named a Top Workplace for the Eighth Consecutive Year

2024 Multi-year Top Workplaces Badge Cognella Logo

The San Diego Union-Tribune recognizes Cognella for exemplary company culture

Our culture is the foundation that underpins everything we do from the products we launch to how we treat our customers and one another.” — Bassim Hamadeh, Cognella Founder and CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Cognella has been named a Top Workplace by The San Diego Union-Tribune. The list of Top Workplaces is determined solely by employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by the Union-Tribune’s employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and critical components of effective company culture, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

“To be awarded a Top Workplace designation for eight consecutive years is truly incredible and a testament to the strong company we are building,” said Bassim Hamadeh, Cognella Founder and CEO. “Our culture is the foundation that underpins everything we do from the products we launch to how we treat our customers and one another. I’m so proud of our team and all that we’ve accomplished together.”

“Earning a Top Workplace award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Cognella®

Cognella® is redefining academic publishing by creating teacher-driven, student-centric higher education course materials in print and digital formats under three imprints: Cognella® Academic Publishing, Cognella® Custom, and Cognella® Active Learning. Cognella also publishes engaging nonfiction titles featuring modern perspectives as Cognella® Press. Learn more at www.cognella.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.



