From one team to another: 606th SAPO transfers CENTCOM mission to 690th SAPO

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait –

The 606th Quartermaster Petroleum Liaison Detachment, Sub Area Petroleum Office transferred authority to the 690th Quartermaster Petroleum Liaison Detachment, SAPO in a relief in place transfer of authority ceremony, Oct. 13.

The 606th SAPO, from Riverside, California, played a vital role in managing fuel operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, ensuring the continuous flow of petroleum products in the region.

Lt. Col. Jerry Cole, officer in charge of 606th SAPO, led his team to significant achievements during their deployments. They improved spill containment at bulk fuel sites, enhancing both safety and environmental stewardship.

“In working with Fuel Enterprise, you modernized fuel operations in Jordan by introducing the new Military Grade Self-Contained Above Ground Tank (MSCAT),” said Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal, Deputy Commanding General, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

The 606th SAPO's efforts extended beyond infrastructure improvements. They managed millions of gallons of various fuels, which Kshetrapal highlighted in his remarks. "These figures not only demonstrate the immense scale of our operations but also underscore the critical role you play in maintaining our operational readiness," Kshetrapal said.

During the ceremony, Soldiers of the 606th SAPO received the Army Commendation Medal for their exceptional service throughout the deployment. Kshetrapal and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddy Trejo, Command Sergeant Major, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post, also presented them with the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command shoulder sleeve insignia combat patch.

Speaking directly to his Soldiers, Cole expressed pride in their accomplishments. "For the Soldiers of the 606th, our deployment has been marked by unwavering commitment, exceptional professionalism, and a shared dedication to ensuring the seamless flow of fuel that powers our nation’s military might in the region," he said.

Further emphasizing the importance of their work, Cole said, “You embraced our mission, which at its heart is about supporting our fellow Soldiers on the front lines."

Lt. Col. Sean DeMauri, OIC of 690th SAPO from Evansville, Indiana, expressed gratitude to Cole and the 606th Soldiers for their exemplary service before signing on as the new SAPO OIC.

"To the 690th, your mission is vital. Every vehicle, every aircraft, every generator—they all need the fuel you'll be managing," Kshetrapal said to the 690th SAPO.

During the RIPTOA ceremony, the casing and uncasing of unit guidons represent a symbolic handover. This tradition shows that both the outgoing 606th SAPO and the incoming 690th SAPO are ready to transfer all Joint Petroleum Office duties and responsibilities across the USCENTCOM area. It marks the official transition of authority and the continuity of the mission.

The 1st TSC is America’s only permanently deployed Sustainment Command in the Middle East that works alongside host nation allies and regional security partners to provide U.S. Army, joint, and multinational sustainment solutions in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deliver predictive and precise joint logistics, human resources, finance, health service support, and contracting capabilities to set and sustain the theater for multi-domain operations in competition or crisis.