Aboriginal Alert Launches Compassion Circle, Indigenous-Led Campaign Inviting Canadians to Move from Awareness to Action

The official launch event will take place on Thursday, December 5, with support from key government and law enforcement leaders.

We’ve reached a point where awareness must turn into action. The Compassion Circle provides every Canadians with a way to contribute, by helping find missing loved ones, spreading awareness...” — Dan Martel, Founder

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aboriginal Alert, an Indigenous-led non-profit organization, proudly announces the launch of The Compassion Circle, a movement to unite Canadians in meaningful action to address the crisis of missing Indigenous loved ones and support families in their healing journey.The launch event, taking place on December 5, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, will include key stakeholders such as the Hon. Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations of Alberta, representatives from the Alberta RCMP Missing Persons Unit, and the Edmonton Police Service Missing Persons Unit. This event marks a significant step in bridging gaps and fostering collaboration between communities, government, and law enforcement.Dan Martel, Founder of Aboriginal Alert, emphasized the importance of this initiative:"We’ve reached a point where awareness must turn into action. The Compassion Circle was created to provide every Canadian with a way to contribute, whether by helping find missing loved ones, spreading awareness, or supporting Indigenous families. Indigenous-led efforts like ours understand our communities' unique challenges, but we can’t do it alone. We invite all Canadians to walk alongside us and be part of the solution.”According to Aboriginal Alert, the Government of Alberta has been the only government to provide any form of funding to their cause.“Alberta’s government is proud to support Aboriginal Alert, and the launch of the Compassion Circle represents a big step forward in the collective efforts to support Indigenous communities, assist families in need, and work towards justice and healing. I hope everyone connects with the Compassion Circle so they can help make a difference. Together, we can transform empathy into meaningful action and address the ongoing crisis of missing Indigenous people.” - Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous RelationsOver the past year, Aboriginal Alert has taken strides to provide tools and resources for Canadians to act, including:• 4,000+ Missing Persons Alerts issued• The launch of Historical Cases ensures that the stories of those who have been taken from us or are still missing are never forgotten.• A Free Search and Rescue Guide, empowering volunteers to participate effectively in search efforts.• A Real-Time Resource Dashboard, providing partners and communities with immediate updates and resources.The Compassion Circle invites all Canadians to support their Indigenous brothers and sisters.By joining the Compassion Circle, participants can choose how they wish to help. They can receive real-time alerts when someone goes missing near them, updates on historical and ongoing cases, and actionable ways to get involved—whether participating in a search, attending community events, or spreading awareness. Aboriginal Alert reminds us that every small action counts and that we can make a big difference together.To learn more or to join the Compassion Circle, visit www.aboriginalalert.ca/compassioncircle

