ARRANGED LOVE: Independent Australian Film Poised to Captivate Audiences Worldwide

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arranged Love, an English- language film produced in Australia, is set to make its mark on the global cinema scene. Created by Jeevanthi Films, this romantic comedy offers a fresh and insightful perspective on multicultural Australia, weaving a layered narrative that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking. Directed by Sanjane Koneshamoorthy, Arranged Love follows the journey of Merunasri and Dhaventhiran, two individuals of South Asian descent, whose lives are brought together by enthusiastic ladies playing Cupid.The film explores the evolving relationship between a realist and a dreamer, offering a humorous look at their clash of worlds, identities, and the personal transformations that come from trying to make love work — all while navigating family expectations. “This film grew out of our deep passion for character-driven storytelling and the exciting possibilities that emerge when you bring together diverse worlds,” said Sanjane Koneshamoorthy. “As an Asian immigrant, I’ve often seen our representation in mainstream media as one-dimensional. That lack of complexity inspired me to create characters who feel more authentic and relatable” he added.The cast features a blend of emerging talents and seasoned actors, including Fatema Khan, Atharv Kolhatkar, Aurnab As- Saber, and Mathew Swift among others, all bringing depth to their characters. The film also features the voices of acclaimed artists Kamahl and Janaki Easwar, renowned for their musical talents, who have been uniquely selected to voice a pivotal character in the movie. With a screenplay penned by the director himself, Arranged Love stays true to its focus on character-driven storytelling while embracing the unique creative opportunities offered by a cross-cultural film.“The heart of Arranged Love is rooted in Australia. Set and filmed entirely in the country, we’ve aimed to showcase its beauty and charm. The vast majority of our cast and crew are Australian, and the country has played a key role in the film’s production, from its stunning locations to the invaluable support of the local film community." said Thivviya Ravindranathan, Co- Founder, Jeevanthi Films.The film is scheduled for release in Australia on December 12th, 2024, and early screenings have already garnered praise for its fresh take and its ability to captivate audiences with a grounded, emotionally resonant narrative. Critics have highlighted the film’s unique blend of cultural richness and universal themes, making it both a heartwarming and engaging story. Building anticipation further, the soundtrack rights have been acquired by Divo, a music label owned by Warner Music Group. With their striking visuals and compelling characters, the teaser and trailer have quickly gained traction, sparking excitement among audiences and industry professionals alike, and setting the stage for what promises to be a standout feel-good release this year.About Jeevanthi FilmsJeevanthi Films is an independent production company based in Brisbane, Australia, dedicated to telling original stories with heart and purpose. The company’s mission is to create films that resonate deeply with audiences, fostering emotional connections and meaningful experiences. Founded by Sanjane Koneshamoorthy and Thivviya Ravindranathan, Jeevanthi Films is a family-run venture that blends creativity with a personal touch.For more information, press enquiries, or interviews, please contact:Ranjani Prasad, Publicist- ranjani@thegenieverse.com ; +1- (778)- 798-9704Jeevanthi Films- admin@jeevanthifilms.com

